Pregnant Woman 'Fuming' After Her Cousin Put A Toddler Inside Her Baby's Crib Before The Newborn Had A Chance To Sleep In It

Preparing for a baby is a labor of love, along with a myriad of practical considerations, like stocking up on diapers, finding the perfect stroller, and making sure you’re as ready as you can be for the tiny human on their way into the world.

Being pregnant is a whirlwind on every level, as your mind and body change drastically on a daily basis. Moms-to-be often worry that they’re too emotional, too moody, too demanding. Yet everyone is deserving of grace when it comes to processing how they feel, even when it feels like they’re being “too much.”

Advertisement

A pregnant woman was ‘fuming’ after her cousin put her toddler in her baby’s crib before her baby was born.

The mom-to-be, Winnie, made a short, direct post on TikTok, asking if she was overreacting to her cousin’s kid using her crib.

“My cousin just put her baby [in] my unborn baby’s crib first,” she shared. “I’m pregnant, and I’m fuming that my baby didn’t get to be in it first.”

“I’m thinking of burning the bed and getting a new one,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

The comment section was divided between two camps: Those who thought it wasn’t a big deal and those who took the first-time mom’s side and saw the emotional gravity of the situation.

“You’re tripping, but all tripping while pregnant is valid,” one person wrote.

“You’re valid, but can confirm 100% it’s pregnancy hormones,” another user commented.

Many gave their perspective with the gentle reminder that her anger was valid, yet she’d probably be able to look back and laugh about the incident in a few years.

Winnie came to the comments to give the backstory, saying, “My cousin’s baby is 2 years old. She was playing with him and thought it would be cute to put him in there.”

Advertisement

“It wasn’t for nap time,” she clarified. “I promise I’m not that cruel.”

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

People seemed to see all sides of the issue without focusing too hard on whether she was overreacting or not.

“It’s not malicious on her part, but I’d be livid,” one person commiserated.

Advertisement

“It’s like trying on someone’s wedding dress before the ceremony,” came an especially astute observation.

Another person noted that historically, cradles have been passed down from family to family, one part of the way communities gather around new parents to support them by offering what they might need.

“You’re nesting, so you’re feeling very territorial,” someone else wrote. “It won’t matter once your bundle arrives, and all your energy is focused on loving them.”

Feeling extra moody during pregnancy is an entirely normal part of the nine-month process, as one fertility specialist said.

“There’s a complex interplay happening in your body with many different hormones, including stress hormones, pregnancy hormones, hormones that are gonna change your sleep and your appetite,” she explained.

Advertisement

She reassured pregnant people that their bodies know how to adjust and readjust to those changes, and the moodiness they feel is part of that process.

The fertility specialist did clarify that there’s a difference between feeling mood swings and having more serious mental health complications, in which case, people should check in with their healthcare providers.

While her cousin most likely didn’t mean to cause harm, the intensity of Winnie’s emotions shows how important it is to be considerate of other people’s experiences, especially when it comes to first-time moments that hold a lot of emotional weight, like having your first baby.

Advertisement

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.