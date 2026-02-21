Podcast Hosts Say Only 'Poors' Have This One Specific Thing In Their Shower

Podcasters Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky came under scrutiny after sharing their views on people who use washcloths in the shower, sparking a debate about cleaning habits and hygiene.

If you plan to host a weekly live comedy broadcast, talking about various topics with millions of people tuning in, you should probably make sure you are knowledgeable about those topics. Although the washcloth debate has been raging for a while now, insinuating that their use was somehow linked to financial instability was anything but funny.

The podcasters claimed that ‘only poor people’ used washcloths in the shower.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky have been married since 2008 and are the founders of “YMH Studios.” The popular website has launched seven podcasts, each releasing a new episode weekly, featuring various comedians.

One of the most well-known podcasts on the site is the “YMH [Your Mom’s House] Podcast,” hosted by Tom and Christina themselves. Each week, they hop online to discuss a variety of topics with viewers. In one of the "YMH" episodes, Tom and Christina were discussing showering habits and argued that using a washcloth in the shower was only for “poor people.”

"Washcloths are for poor people" is the hottest take pic.twitter.com/ASb8HVFVvD — The Cowboys suck. (@MrLawson) March 2, 2023

“I think the washcloth is a poor person thing,” Christina said. “I’ve only met poors who use them,” her husband agreed. The two then speculated if using a washcloth in the shower might actually be an exclusively European practice.

“I have European friends who use them as well,” Christina said, to which Tom replied, “Maybe they’re poor.” Tom felt so passionately about the matter that he said he “ended friendships” with people who use washcloths in the shower. “I don’t want that stink on me… like that poor stink,” he said. Christina suggested that people use washcloths to avoid “touching their hands to their private parts.”

The episode sparked outrage, with many claiming the couple’s washcloth statements were classist and inaccurate.

“As a poor white person growing up, I considered washcloths to be a rich person thing, like nice cloths just for extra scrubbing? Fancy!” one person revealed. “Fancy! Gotta love how this take is both racist and classist. Also, are loofahs for 'the poors' too or no?”

“I’m so confused they are saying having something to wash your body with is a poor person thing but… using your bare hand is for the rich? I’ll stay struggling thanks,” another person wrote.

Other people debated whether or not using a washcloth was hygienic.

“I wash my body without a filthy bacteria-covered rag,” one user who is against washcloths shared. “Not using a washcloth doesn’t mean you don’t wash your body,” another user pointed out.

Others favored using washcloths. “If washcloths are dirty, why do hospitals use them on patients? Last I checked, they prefer things to be as sterile as possible,” one user pointed out. “Just say y’all don’t like washing y’all’s [expletive] and then leave the rest of us out of it.”

“I bought a scrub brush and washcloth before surgery because I knew I would have trouble reaching my feet, and it was a game changer,” another user revealed.

“I've always used a washcloth because, as far as I can tell, the fibers on the washcloth are going to hold the soap better and scrape more dirt off my body than my slippery, soapy hands or a bar of wet soap,” another user added.

Experts say washcloths are fine to use as long as you are gentle with your skin and always use a new one each time.

As long as you don't have sensitive skin, use a washcloth that's particularly rough, or reuse a damp washcloth, they are perfectly fine to use, according to experts. Used washcloths can be a breeding ground for bacteria due to their dampness.

Experts also stressed that using body wash or soap and water with just your hands is perfectly fine, too. What's important is that you are washing regularly and using methods that aren't harsh on your skin.

In short, don't listen to podcast hosts who try to be funny but totally miss the mark. Instead, do whatever you want in the shower and don't let people shame you for it! In the meantime, let the washcloth and shower wars rage on!

