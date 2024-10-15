Delta Airlines Reportedly Kicked A Passenger Out Of First Class To Accommodate Plus-Sized Woman With Emotional Support Dog And 4 Carry-Ons

A passenger seated in first class on a Delta flight to Detroit, unfortunately, did not get to experience the luxury he paid extra for after a woman boarded with her emotional service dog and four carry-on bags.

The passenger was bumped down to a coach seat with extra legroom to accommodate the woman, her dog, and her belongings.

According to View From The Wing, a blog detailing the latest flight news and stories, a passenger was allegedly booted from first class on an early morning flight to make room for a “plus-size” woman, her dog, and her four carry-on bags.

A fellow passenger snapped a photo of the woman and her dog standing in front of the gate before boarding.

Unbelievable: Delta Boots First Class Passenger To Accommodate Plus-Sized Woman With Emotional Support Dog And 4 Carry-Ons - View from the Wing https://t.co/P8T9vb8aIO — gary leff (@garyleff) August 28, 2024

Once she boarded the Bombardier CR-9 Regional Jet, she discovered that she was unable to fit into her first-class seat 2A. Additionally, her dog was not able to fit underneath her seat.

Flight attendants had no choice but to do some rearranging in first class to accommodate the woman, her dog, and her carry-on items — but not everyone approved of the decision they ultimately made.

A first-class passenger was 'involuntarily downgraded' to a Comfort-plus seat in coach with extra legroom.

According to the blog post, when the woman realized she did not fit in her seat, "the flight attendant on this Delta Connection trip allowed her to move across the aisle to sit in 2C, and for her dog to take 2D," despite other passengers having booked and paid for these seats.

The passenger who was originally seated in 2C was moved to the woman’s seat, 2A, the passenger who was originally seated in 2D was bumped to 1C, and the passenger who was originally seated in 1C was told that there was no room left for him in first class.

Despite the chaos, the flight allegedly took off 10 minutes early and landed in Detroit 20 minutes before the scheduled arrival time.

It is unknown if the passengers who were rearranged, especially the one who was moved to coach, were ever reimbursed.

The incident raises a lot of questions regarding Delta’s policies.

For one, when passengers travel with animals on Delta, aside from registered service animals, which this one was not, they are only allowed one carry-on item — not four. The pet must be in a kennel that fits under the seat.

Typically, when one cabin class is oversold, passengers may be downgraded to a different section and reimbursed for the inconvenience.

While no rule requires plus-size passengers to buy additional seats or seats to fit themselves and their carry-on items, it may be best for the sake of their comfort and that of their fellow passengers. There should be no need to play musical chairs before take-off.

One way airlines could resolve this issue is by providing larger seats with more space for passengers. Though, of course, it's all about the bottom line for airlines, and bigger seats mean fewer seats, which translates to less money.

