People Who Know How To Choose Their Battles Usually Say 8 Phrases Before An Argument Starts

Arguments can get messy fast, especially when both people are already annoyed and determined to win. But people who can tell which battles are worth fighting know when it's better to let things go or slow down before it turns into a brawl.

That awareness is clear in the little things they say before a disagreement even breaks out. They slow the conversation down, ask questions, or make it clear from the jump what it is they want to resolve. Certain phrases give away that someone would rather have a productive conversation than turn everything into a real fight.

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People who know how to choose their battles often say these phrases before an argument can even get started

1. 'I want to understand your side'

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People who don't waste energy on every disagreement show they're willing to listen before jumping into defensive mode. They understand that an argument will get nowhere when both people are preparing their next comeback instead of really listening.

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Asking for the other person's perspective keeps things from getting unnecessarily personal. Rather than assuming they already know why someone is upset, they give them room to explain. Sometimes, that conversation reveals a genuine issue, and other times it's just a misunderstanding. Either way, they get more valuable information about the situation.

2. 'Is this really worth it?'

Someone who asks if an argument is really worth it is usually checking themselves before getting pulled into a pointless back-and-forth. They know not every irritating comment or difference of opinion deserves a confrontation.

When they need to, they'll address the problem directly. But they can also let things pass so they don't waste their time or energy on something that probably won't matter tomorrow.

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3. 'Let's decide what's important here'

When someone feels a conversation starting to drift, they may try to pull things back to what's important. They recognize when certain things are unhelpful, so they narrow in on what actually deserves their attention.

That approach can completely change the tone of a disagreement. It gives both people a chance to step back and reassess the point they're trying to make.

4. 'I need a second to process'

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People who know when to stand their ground take some time to think about how they actually feel instead of firing back when they're upset. A quick reaction can easily turn into a much bigger conflict, and they want to avoid that.

Their goal is to respond thoughtfully. They recognize when an issue requires a calmer conversation. Having breathing room helps them stay in control.

5. 'What would help us fix things?'

People who know when something isn't worth the drama often shift the conversation away from blame and toward finding a more practical way forward. They're willing to look at their own part without making things about who's at fault.

They care more about resolving the tension than getting the final word. Maybe the answer is an apology, a clearer boundary, a change in expectations, or just agreeing to approach things differently next time. Whatever the solution, they focus on finding it.

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6. 'We need to clear some things up here'

Letting confusion turn into frustration isn't how people who choose their conflicts wisely prefer to handle disagreements. They try to open the door to figure out where the disconnect started.

It's especially useful when there have been mixed signals or assumptions building up over time. Getting those details out into the open can stop people from bringing things up that aren't even true.

7. 'Let's agree to disagree'

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When two people have reached the point where their perspective is not going to change, someone who is selective about their fights might just say they agree to disagree.

Instead of repeating the same points or pushing to have the last word, they're comfortable leaving the subject alone. They can move on without holding a grudge, even when they still don't see things the same way.

8. 'What are you really upset about?'

Someone who isn't interested in fighting all the time tends to try to get past the surface-level annoyances and into what's actually bothering someone. They have an instinct for when the issue being argued about isn't even the real problem.

Once one issue becomes clear among a laundry list of complaints, it's easier to have an honest and open conversation and might end up being productive.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.