People Slowly Losing Their Capacity To Care What People Think Usually Say 8 Phrases In Most Conversations

Not caring what other people think is freeing. These lucky people will simply stop censoring themselves. They’ll say exactly what they feel without worrying how others will react.

I’m guilty of worrying too much about what people think. I’m always trying to say the right thing at the right time. It makes me dread most social situations because I’m afraid of how others perceive me. It’s exhausting, and I have so much respect for those who have simply stopped caring about judgment and embraced who they are.

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People who are pretty much done caring what other people think of them say these phrases regularly:

1. ‘No, I meant it how I said it’

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Sharing your true feelings is nerve-wracking. I am guilty of backing down when I say something that others don’t respond well to. I’ll try to change how I phrased it to please everyone else. In the end, I become frustrated because I let someone take advantage of me. People who don’t care if someone reacts poorly to what they say and double down on their thoughts show they prioritize their feelings over others.

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This doesn’t mean that you should completely disregard other people’s emotions and start acting cruel. Losing the capacity to care what others think allows you to advocate for yourself. Saying something and sticking to it might get you more respect from the people around you.

2. ‘I don’t care if everyone likes me’

Our brains are wired to assume people don’t like us. This can come from low self-esteem and a desire to fit in. However, others like us more than we assume. Even if they don’t, it can be liberating to choose to be unapologetically authentic in the face of adversity. Someone like this no longer needs to be liked and instead focuses on making themselves happy.

When someone says they don’t care if people like them, they're showing confidence in themselves. They know their feelings are worthy, no matter what anyone else thinks. Letting go of the fear of judgment can be life-changing.

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3. ‘I’m not embarrassed about it’

Some people hate being noticed. In public, they might assume everyone is looking at them. They think everyone is judging them, which makes them feel embarrassed. This thought process can change over time. People who lose their capacity to care will do whatever they want and reassure themselves they’re not embarrassing.

This change can make someone realize no one is paying attention, and if they are, they don’t care. This could be about the hobbies they keep or the things they say when talking to a group. No matter what, they’re not afraid to be themselves.

4. ‘I don’t take things personally’

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I struggle with this. If someone criticizes me or uses a different tone, I’ll assume it’s because they don’t like me. I know this isn’t true most of the time, but I still struggle with ignoring these thoughts. I envy people who have stopped caring what others think. They believe others’ opinions do not reflect on them. Instead, they have the confidence to understand they are worthwhile.

This type of person has shifted their perspective. They don’t believe everyone is out to get them. This person sees clearly through their emotions, allowing them to take what people say with an open mind.

5. ‘Not everyone will like me, and that’s okay’

Coming to terms with the fact that not everyone will like you is hard. Some people-pleasers go out of their way for others, constantly putting themselves on the back burner. They think doing so will win people over.

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Sadly, that often leaves them taken advantage of. Being afraid of letting people down can hold us back. It changes our mindset when we stop letting others contribute to our self-worth. You stop living for others and put yourself first.

This type of person has confidence. They don’t let other people’s opinions get them down. They’re happy with who they are and embrace it.

6. ‘I’m not going to change for someone else’

At some point, someone expected all of us to change to please them. It can be hard to stand up for yourself when you care deeply for that person. We want to impress the people we love, and might do whatever it takes to make them happy. This keeps people from reaching their full potential. They don’t understand that they are worthy of being themselves, no matter what anyone thinks.

Someone who loses the capacity to care doesn’t need a person who doesn’t like them for who they are. They want to embrace relationships with people who love them unconditionally. They have the self-esteem to stand up for themselves and tell others how they feel, even if it might hurt them.

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7. ‘It’s my life’

Sometimes, we can forget that our life is for us, not for everyone else we know. We might put other people first with good intentions, but it does more harm than good. It leaves us feeling taken advantage of, and that other people are dictating our every move. We want to be compassionate, but it can become unhealthy at a certain point. We might need a reminder that our life is for us, not for everyone else.

This confidence can be especially helpful when someone is criticizing your choices. They don’t have to live with them, so why do they care? It’s important to live for yourself and not plan around others' opinions. It takes courage to put yourself first.

8. ‘You don’t have to agree’

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Conflict freaks me out. I do everything I can to avoid it. However, when it does happen, I’ll try to smooth things over quickly. I let them know they don’t have to agree with me, but I do expect respect. Sometimes that goes over well; other times it doesn’t. I can usually sense how someone will react, so I back off instead of reminding them we don’t have to share the same idea. Easier said than done.

Someone who isn’t afraid to tell others to stop a conflict because no one needs to have the same opinion knows how to take care of themselves. Being caught up in a heated argument is draining, and they’d rather agree to disagree.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.