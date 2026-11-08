People Who Are Actually Happier When They Feel Down Usually Say 5 Phrases In Daily Conversation

Some people in life are intent on being sad, putting themselves in bad situations or refusing to get into a better mood.

Not everyone has experienced genuine happiness, but some people find a peace of mind when they're feeling down. And it's obvious by the phrases they use regularly.

Phrases people who are happier when they feel down often say

1. 'I'm fine'

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A lot of times, people lie and say they're fine when they're really not. They try to put on a happy face so people around them won't think something is wrong. But when people feel happy despite being down, they mean it when they say "I'm fine."

When they're sad or feeling down, they stay home and enjoy their own company instead of faking a smile out in public when they don't even want to be there. They feel relieved when they can feel down in the dumps by themselves, and not have to worry about hiding their emotions.

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2. 'Let me sit with this for a minute'

People who are good at working through their emotions allow themselves to feel sad. In fact, it's the best way to get through a bad time. Emotions won't go away on their own, after all.

If you force yourself to be happy all the time, you will eventually burn out. But letting yourself be sad and feeling how you feel does a lot of good. People like this let others know they want to sit with their emotions, and then they move past them in a healthy way.

3. 'Just breathe'

On a daily basis, people who are happy when they're downcast say "just breathe" to calm themselves down. It's a good reminder to help them calm down, but breathing exercises are actually a very good remedy for anxiety.

It directly links your conscious mind with your nervous system, calming down your entire body. By breathing deeply, they slow their heart rate and get into a mindset where everything doesn't feel so gloomy.

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4. 'What's the catch?'

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Some people choose sadness instead of trying to change their mindset. When things are going their way, they get scared because they're used to things not working out in their favor. They're the first ones to believe something bad is going to happen and tend to catastrophize.

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They often ask "What's the catch?" when something positive comes their way, believing it's too good to be true. Unfortunately, when they're stuck in their sadness, their brains get used to it. So, they prefer to stay that way because it's what they know best.

5. 'I'm used to it'

When people are happy despite feeling down, they're comfortable in chaos. They may have had a difficult childhood or let their sadness keep them stuck. As adults, they tend to say "I'm used to it" because, well... they are.

The good news is that it's possible to overcome this feeling. If they do the inner work and help themselves heal, they can move past their sadness and find true happiness.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics