People With Low Intelligence & High Levels Of Self-Importance Usually Say 8 Phrases In Everyday Conversations

When someone truly believes that they are smarter than they actually are, that level of self-esteem is impressive. Annoying, but impressive. They give themselves away when they open their mouths, though.

They really think that they are the smartest and most important person in the room. This makes them stand ten toes down on everything. If you push back, they make it clear that they are right and you are wrong. That kind of self-importance can push people away eventually.

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Things people with low intelligence and high self-importance say that make everyone else cringe:

1. ‘I already know that’

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We all know a few know-it-alls. They speak with confidence they shouldn’t have. Instead of listening to what someone has to say, they’ll pretend they know, shutting down the other person. Do they know? Maybe, but it's safe to assume their unreasonably high confidence makes them think they are better than everyone else.

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If they have low intelligence, this behavior might be their way of hiding their underlying insecurities. They might debate to show off their chops to prove themselves. This often ends with them looking like a know-it-all who doesn’t actually understand what they’re talking about.

2. ‘You can trust me’

Sometimes, these words are reassuring. In a relationship, it feels good to know you can trust someone. But they can also be used to manipulate.

We naturally want to trust people. We don’t want to see the bad in them, no matter how obvious it is. People who put themselves first will do whatever it takes to get what they want, even if it means lying to someone else. They’ll claim you can trust them, but usually when someone has to say it, that's exactly what you shouldn't do.

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3. ‘I’m always right’

Listen, none of us want to admit when we’re wrong. The truth is, we are never right 100% of the time. We all make mistakes, but owning up to them is what matters most.

A heartfelt apology goes a long way. Sadly, when someone is more interested in themselves than anyone else, it can blind them to seeing their own faults. Instead, they defend themselves to the death, claiming they’ve never been wrong a day in their life.

Someone like this shares their opinions even when they aren’t true. It’s frustrating to deal with them because they will never admit when they’re wrong.

4. ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about’

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People who think they’re smarter than they are might see others as below them. They don’t think anyone with opposing views could be right. This is an example of the Dunning-Kruger Effect. It’s when someone has too much confidence in themselves. They’ll repeat things as facts that aren’t true.

This type of person describes themselves as above average in intelligence, which can make them question what other people say. They are often closed off to anyone’s opinion but their own.

5. ‘People are always out to get me’

I know someone who thinks the world is out to get them. The situation doesn’t matter. They can find something or someone who is intentionally trying to hurt them.

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This happens because they see themselves as better than everyone else. If something goes wrong, it’s not their fault. Clearly, the world is out to get them because they are too awesome and need to be brought down a peg.

This can be a symptom of narcissistic personality disorder. They have an inflated sense of importance, which prevents them from seeing their faults. Instead, they blame everyone else.

6. ‘I can’t believe how jealous you are’

Someone with extreme self-importance has high self-esteem. They think that everyone around them is jealous of what they have. Sure, some people are bullied or treated poorly by others because of envy. However, it’s not always the case.

You can have genuine issues not because you are jealous, but because you don’t see eye to eye with them. This can cause conflict, especially when someone lacks the intelligence to know when to back off.

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7. ‘Do you not understand common sense?’

Common sense may not be as common as we think. It’s socially constructed by the way we view the world around us. Something may make perfect sense under some circumstances, but not to everyone. When someone thinks they are highly intelligent, they expect others to see things the same way. If they don’t, they’ll accuse them of not having common sense. In reality, they see things a bit differently.

Not everyone’s mind works the same way. Unintelligent people might think they’re better than everyone else when they’re far from it. The truth is, we all work better together when we meet in the middle instead of assuming anyone is beneath us.

8. ‘Why would I change?’

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Self-righteous people don’t see any flaws in themselves. If anything bad happens, it’s never their fault. People who don’t like them make up reasons to dislike them. Obviously, we know this is rarely the case. We all play a role in how others feel about us, and sometimes, that means making changes along the way. Some people need to change things about themselves that they never will.

Of course, that doesn’t mean changing your entire personality to please other people. Rather, it involves looking at our behaviors and understanding where we might make mistakes. Whether we like it or not, we have to change to better ourselves.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.