An emotionally intelligent person can manage their emotions', but a lack of self-respect means they have a hard time setting boundaries.

Yes, they can sense other's emotions. Yes, they have some level of self-awareness. Unfortunately, they'll often say things that make it clear they don't hold themselves in high regard.

Things people say when they have a high EQ but lack self-respect

1. 'Don't worry about it'

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Emotionally intelligent people are the go-to friend when someone needs help. They're extremely dependable and will be there at a moment's notice for anyone that asks, but that's the problem. Because they have low self-respect, they prioritize helping others instead of prioritizing how much they can take on.

Because emotional intelligence is closely linked to cognitive flexibility, they're able to "swiftly modify and reorganise ones' thinking patterns to shift between different tasks," as a 2025 study pointed out. That lack of self-respect, though, means they stretch themselves too thin.

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2. 'I think I can help'

These people want to fit everyone's needs into their lives and help as many people as possible due to their empathy. But that means they will almost always weaponize that empathy to take on more than they can handle.

According to psychologist Dr. Travis Bradberry, "When it's time to say no, emotionally intelligent people avoid phrases such as 'I don't think I can' or 'I'm not certain.'" They don't have a problem saying no, but no self-respect means they care more about how others perceive them.

3. 'My life updates can wait, let's talk about you'

People with high emotional intelligence and low self-respect would rather listen to everyone else talk about their lives. Even if they have personal problems simmering below the surface, they don't feel theirs are important.

They're really good listeners and remember the small details. They hold conversations in a way that validates other people. As reporter and psychology writer Aditi Shrikant pointed out, "They listen and then respond in a way that makes the other person feel understood. And they don't relate the conversation back to their own experience."

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Unfortunately, when they don't respect themselves, they let conversations continue on without any input from themselves.

4. 'Let's take a breath'

High-EQ people tend to mediate conflict very well, but if they don't respect themselves, that ability becomes scarce. They easily get thrown in the middle of arguments, but find it hard to actually solve any problems. So, they'll say "let's take a breath" instead of offering solutions.

People with high emotional intelligence are great at handling difficult situations and conflict. But when it requires some confidence, that's where they fall short.

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5. 'Sounds great'

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When someone has low self-respect, they'll never be the ones to initiate anything. They won't speak up if something isn't to their liking or doesn't work for them. Their high EQ makes them resilient, but in cases like this, they have a hard time being assertive.

Emotionally intelligent people easily bounce back from stressful experiences, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, but it's also hard for them to set boundaries when they lack self-respect. So, they'll revert to "sounds good" to appease everyone instead of getting what they actually want.

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6. 'As long as everyone is happy'

People like this care about how everyone else feels, but they tend to neglect their own emotions. Yes, they can regulate their emotions, but having no confidence means they won't put themselves first. They push them to the side and act as if they don't matter.

While they notice how others feel, combined with no dignity or pride, they put the needs of others first. And by the time they've expended all their energy making everyone happy, there's nothing left for themselves.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.