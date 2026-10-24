People With A Beautiful Mental & Emotional Presence Usually Say 8 Phrases In Small Talk Conversations

We've likely met someone who leaves a good first impression by making us feel seen and heard.

It's usually because they're people with a beautiful emotional and mental presence, leading with casual confidence. They don't feel the need to one-up others, and are genuinely interested in what people have to say.

Phrases people say when they have a beautiful presence

1. 'I can learn it quickly'

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Confidence is key when making small talk. For people with a bright, calming presence, they're good at eliminating self-deprecating talk in conversations.

Speaker and coach Colin Boyd explained that there are three main ways to seem more confident in a conversation: take up space, hold eye contact, and naturally lead. When folks truly understand how to make connections like this, whether it's at work or in their personal lives, they aren't afraid to set a good example.

2. 'What do you think?'

The best small talkers are the ones who actually care about what the other person is saying. Unfortunately, active listening is a skill that only some people have mastered.

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According to clinical psychologist Dr. Dianne Grande, "Active listening is a way of listening that involves full attention to what is being said for the primary purpose of understanding the speaker... If we are not listening actively, we are likely to miss the real message."

So, because they want to know differing views, someone with a lovely presence is going to do what they can to understand the other person better.

3. 'You choose, I trust you'

Sometimes, when we first meet people, there are decisions involved. For example, you have to choose where you want to eat or whether you should walk somewhere or take an Uber.

People with a bright presence avoid the friction that indecision can cause. Instead of saying "whatever works for you," they say, "you choose, I trust you." Even if they don't know the person well, they give them the power to make choices.

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4. 'Thank you, that means a lot'

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It can be awkward to thank people or even receive a compliment. When we receive praise, it's in our nature to brush it off or deflect. But mentally and emotionally beautiful people have learned how to receive.

Psychotherapist Myron Nelson says that the key to accepting compliments is to believe that what the other person is saying is true. Then, if you're really struggling with believing the compliment, ask others if they agree. Another trick is to reflect on why you don't believe the other person.

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5. 'Tell me more about that'

People who are good at small talk know it's more about the other person than themselves. It's nice to feel seen by someone, even if it's a person you barely know. No one wants to be stuck talking to somebody who only talks about themselves.

"When someone really needs to be understood, jumping in and sharing our own related stories gets in the way. It's OK to share your stories and relate to the person you are speaking with when appropriate, but also know when they really need you to simply listen," communications consultant and coach Amelia Reigstad suggested.

6. 'It sounds like this is really important to you'

If somebody is talking about a particular topic for a while, whether they're ranting or it's something they're interested in, it can be nice to receive encouragement. Emotionally and mentally beautiful people are the first to say something like, "it sounds like this is really important to you," offering support.

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They make other people feel good about themselves, and like the things they enjoy are very important. Whereas someone who doesn't understand the topic might make them feel bad about it, that's simply not the case for someone with such a powerful presence.

7. 'Can you explain that? I want to understand'

In the same vein as being open-minded, present people try to understand things as best as they can. It means they don't mind looking silly or admitting they don't know something.

There's incredible power to admitting you don't know. Because when you do so, it opens up the door to actually understand the topic better. But it also helps you make better, more informed decisions.

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8. 'I've never looked at it like that before'

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Psychologist Mark Travers said that the one habit intelligent people have in common is open-mindedness. Rather than accepting everything they believe as fact, they want evidence for claims. That means they're looking for information that challenges those beliefs, not just confirm them.

People with a beautiful presence use phrases like "I've never looked at it like that before" in small talk conversations. They want to learn about other people's lives and viewpoints.

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This means they will encourage conversations with people who share different beliefs. Even if they don't necessarily agree, they're the last people to ever judge.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.