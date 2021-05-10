This Personality Test Reveals What People Secretly Find Most Attractive About You

The way our personal psychology interprets optical illusions reveals many fascinating aspects of our of how we perceive ourselves and others, including what peaks our attraction to potential love interests and which of our own dominant personality traits and characteristics are most attractive to them.

Of course, most of us feel certain we know what makes us more or less desirable when it comes to dating, falling in love and relationships.

Sure, it might be an external, physical feature we think brings everyone running. But what makes each of us most attractive is more likely to related to who we are than it is to what we look like.

It may just be that your handwriting is particularly stunning, or perhaps it's your sense of humor that makes you a stone cold fox. It's all totally subjective.

While most if us feel sure we know what that "thing" that makes us most attractive, the truth is that we often have no idea what other people believe our most awe-inspiring traits truly are. Sure, you can go ahead and ask around, but it can be tough to get an honest answer. Plus, it's not east to ask a question like, "What do you secretly think is super attractive about me?" without sounding like a self-obsessed prima donna.

That is exactly why this personality test exists. This test is a quick and accurate way to find out what it is about you that people secretly find irresistible.

All you have to do is take a look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals people secretly find most attractive about you.

If you saw...

1. The old man

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the old man, the trait people secretly find most attractive about you is your tendency to act older than your years.

In your mind, your passion for an early bedtime and sensible shoes makes you feel like a little bit of a fuddy-duddy, but weirdly, it's the thing about you that people just can't get enough of.

While you see yourself as boring and ornery, your friends see someone who knows what they want and what they need, and who isn't afraid in the least to ask for both. And that is hot!

2. The man on the horse

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the man on the horse, the trait people secretly find most attractive about you is your goofy sense of humor.

You might think you're witty, intelligent, and charming — and all of those things might be true — but you're also known for being a little bit goofy, even though you may have had no clue this was the case.

Relax. No one is laughing at you. The people who notice your goofy side can't help but be enthralled by how it reveals the sweet, vulnerable side of your otherwise all-together personality.

So go ahead, slip on that banana peel! It'll make 'em swoon.

3. The woman in yellow

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the woman in yellow, the trait people secretly find most attractive about you is your penchant for the dramatic.

You're a mature adult, but that doesn't mean you aren't above the odd Facebook rant or subtweet. You're a person who feels things very, very deeply, and when those feelings hurt, you share them on social media because, hey, that's what it's for.

Don't be embarrassed! We all have our moments when we need to throw our fists up to the heavens and rail against the injustice of say, accidentally putting a red sock into the wash with all of your whites.

You're just lucky enough that when you do, you make it absolutely adorable in every way.

4. The river

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the river, the trait people secretly find most attractive about you is your tendency to be a little bit forgetful from time to time.

You're smart and successful, but everyone who knows you is well aware that there's a 70 percent chance you'll lose your keys, wallet, or some other vital necessity at least once or twice per day.

It isn't so much your forgetfulness that people find attractive as it is the way you let it roll off your back like it's nothing.

You learned pretty early on in life that material stuff doesn't matter because it can almost always be replaced. Whether or not you realize it, that's a pretty awesome mindset to have. No wonder you attract folks left and right.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.