People Who Genuinely Can't Remember The Last Time They Were Happy Usually Say 6 Things In Casual Conversation

When people are unhappy for long enough, their confidence and motivation start to fade.

Unhappiness has been slowly climbing over the last decade or so, and it's a harsh reality for many to face. So, when someone uses very specific phrases, it's clear they haven't been happy in a while and can't remember the last time they felt joy.

Things people say when they can't remember the last time they were happy

1. 'It's just the same thing over and over again'

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When happiness has been sucked out of your life, you go through each day with no energy or motivation. Over time, your whole life feels like it's on autopilot and you're just going through the motions, trying to get through the day.

The phrase "It's just the same thing over and over again" is quite literally true for someone who can't recall the last time they felt happy. It's an unfortunate pattern they face daily.

While repetition can help people learn or form skills quicker, it can also be mentally draining. An unhappy person gets stuck in a routine and knows there's no change coming.

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2. 'I'm to blame'

Unhappiness can lead to a range of emotions, including self-blame. For an unhappy person, they blame themselves to feel in control of things they feel are outside of their power.

This passivity can result in a sheer sense of self-criticism and poor confidence. And as social worker Rabia Orhan explained, "When left unaddressed, self-blame becomes a default emotional reaction. You may start blaming yourself even when the facts say otherwise. You may apologize too much, suppress your feelings, or avoid setting boundaries. You may become your own harshest critic."

3. 'I'm just tired'

This phrase is an automatic response someone uses when another person asks how they're doing. Rather than explain their entire situation and how they're so unhappy it's hard to function, they say "I'm just tired."

Even if that's true, it's a way for them to deflect and hide their pain. They've likely felt this way for a long time, and it creates mental and physical exhaustion that weighs them down.

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4. 'I don't know who I am anymore'

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Feeling stagnant and unhappy in life, when someone says "I don't know who I am anymore," they likely mean it. This feeling creeps up when they least expect it, and before they know it, they don't remember who they were before it all.

Their memories of the past have become distorted and a disconnected. They feel like they're a shell of their former self. And while our personalities do naturally change, for someone who hasn't had true happiness in a long time, they feel like a completely different person.

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5. 'No'

A person who has been unhappy for so long will lose interest in activities they once enjoyed. They don't want to go out or be around happy people. When they're invited to an event, their natural response is "no."

With a lack of interest in daily activities or even upcoming events on their calendar, even the simplest things no longer bring them joy. This feeling is often a sign of deeper mental health issues or stress, where real happiness seems out of reach.

6. 'Do you ever think about the what ifs?'

When someone falls on hard times, they constantly wonder about the what ifs. They might dwell on the worst-case scenarios, thinking that every day will be worse than the one before, all to mentally prepare themselves.

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Maybe they think of what ifs surrounding their past actions, remembering a time they made a stupid mistake and beating themselves up over it. Even though it's not their fault for feeling this way, as humans are hard-wired to have a negativity bias, it takes time and effort to overcome these thoughts.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.