People Who Make The Most Money Usually Have A Specific Personality Trait In Common, Says Study

Whenever we think about getting promotions or raises at work, we usually focus on making sure we're going above and beyond and demonstrating just how dedicated we are to our company's success.

However, while our productivity levels can certainly lead to professional growth, our personalities can also play a big role. A study conducted by a group of economists at the University of Cambridge proved just how important one personality trait in particular is if you want to make more money.

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The study revealed that people with higher levels of conscientiousness tend to make more money.

The research was based on the "Big Five" personality traits theory, which condenses people's personalities down to their openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Other studies have shown how these traits can impact other aspects of life like romantic relationships and career paths. These economists wanted to determine if they also affected a person's income.

Weilong Zhang, one of the professors who participated in the study, explained that conscientiousness is often the biggest indicator of a worker bringing in a hefty paycheck. He called this trait a "power player in the job market" that usually leads to higher income and lower unemployment.

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People who are very conscientious are known for being responsible and organized. They're the ones you always see working towards the goals they've set and trying to use their own time and others' as wisely as possible. It makes sense that this kind of person would prioritize working hard.

According to Zhang, "Conscientious people are often perceived as reliable and hardworking, while emotional stability allows people to handle stress effectively — both of which employers value highly."

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On the other hand, an extremely agreeable person tends to 'avoid conflict,' which can impact their ability to earn a large salary.

Agreeableness is all about how someone is able to interact and get along with other people. As Zhang said, this pays off socially, but not when it comes to wages. "Highly agreeable people tend to avoid conflict, which can make them less assertive in negotiations," he said.

People who are agreeable are typically quite deferential as well. They don't want to step on any toes, so they're willing to take an offer as it is. Women have been taught that they should present themselves this way from a young age, which creates a disadvantage for them.

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"Women, who tend to display higher levels of agreeableness, face a double penalty in the labor market," Zhang shared. "Not only are they perceived as less assertive negotiators, but the economic value of their agreeableness is often lower compared with men."

This is why he thinks it's crucial for employers to do whatever they can to fight workplace biases to create a fairer environment for all employees.

It would be nice to be paid solely based on your skill set, but that's not a reality in today's workforce.

Showing bias is not something anyone would want to admit to, but it's easy for it to slip into the workplace even when people don't consciously recognize it for what it is. Research has shown that managers tend to overlook, or even have an inability to see this kind of unfairness, while it is often much more obvious to employees.

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Getting paid for the work you do is about a lot more than being good at your job or possessing certain skills. As it stands now, the system rewards workers who are more outgoing, ambitious, and thoughtful. This is hard for anyone who doesn't have those traits to deal with, but it's really just the way the modern workforce functions.

Luckily, becoming more conscientious is something you can work towards. This involves taking feedback seriously, reframing the way you think about your work, and making more of an effort to connect with your colleagues. This will show your boss how serious you are, even if you're still a work in progress. It could get you one step closer to a higher paycheck.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.