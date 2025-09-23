While aging can bring worries and stress, most complaints from those who feel old are a normal part of the aging process. Experiencing these does not mean someone cannot stay independent and adapt to changes.

It is important for these individuals to remember that as they take on these new but normal experiences, they can hold onto their sense of self. Getting older may come with new challenges, but it definitely doesn't mean they can't overcome them and continue to be the best version of themselves.

People who secretly feel old almost always complain about these 11 little things:

1. Body pain

To express the internal changes they feel inside, people who secretly feel old often complain about any body aches or pains they notice. “It is estimated that more than 116 million American adults suffer from persistent pain,” according to The National Library of Medicine (NLM).

To seek comfort and validation for their emotional distress, they tend to talk about their pain instead of their inner feelings about aging. This is their way of coping with the loss of identity and the changes that come with getting older.

2. Tiredness

Instead of admitting to deeper insecurities that someone who secretly feels old may be feeling, they will mention how they have been feeling more tired lately. Sometimes this extreme feeling of tiredness can be caused by emotional exhaustion rather than lack of sleep.

Feeling like you're losing control over your life due to aging can cause a lot of emotional stress. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) suggests contacting a health provider if fatigue persists. A healthcare provider may be able to prescribe medication that helps with emotional issues and ultimately reduces extreme tiredness.

3. Slow recovery after exercise

When someone commonly complains about how slowly they seem to recover after exercising, it could be because they are secretly hiding that they feel old. Individuals in their 60s and older tend to experience the most recovery time, with it lasting for 4-7 days, according to Pliability experts who specialize in mobility workouts that prioritize stretching and recovery science.

This prolonged recovery time is usually the result of muscle loss, decreased circulation, and the inability to repair tissue. The NLM defines sarcopenia, a main contributor to slower recovery, as a “musculoskeletal disease in which muscle mass, strength, and performance are significantly compromised with age.”

4. Not recognizing new music or trends

While it may come off as someone older disliking newer music and trends, someone who secretly feels old may complain about not recognizing certain music or trends as a coping mechanism for how they are really feeling. As people get older, their lives get busier, and new trends and music don’t always stay a top priority.

This can lead to someone feeling a fear of irrelevance because they realize the deeper meaning behind no longer keeping up with trends. They may criticize new music and trends to help themselves cope with realizing that their lack of awareness is likely due to their getting older.

5. Body sounds

In an attempt to manage and cope with the realization that they are aging, someone may commonly complain about the pops and cracks their body makes. Most people connect their sense of identity to their body and their capabilities.

When someone feels old, they may be trying to cope with not only the feelings that come with a loss of identity but also with the loss of control they feel as their body inevitably changes. While these new sounds may be a sign of getting older, Kim Stearns, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, states that this is a normal occurrence and usually is not something that those dealing with these pops and cracks need to worry about.

6. Forgetfulness

When someone who secretly feels old starts to develop a fear of decline, they will often complain about things like their forgetfulness. There will often be fear that follows even mild forgetfulness because individuals may worry that it is a sign of something deeper than aging.

While forgetfulness can be a scary thing for those who are getting older to struggle with, the NIA states that mild memory loss and forgetfulness are a normal part of aging because, just as changes occur throughout the rest of the body, they also occur in the brain. So, unless more serious memory problems are occurring, there is no need to worry.

7. Reading glasses

When an individual begins acknowledging that there is a decline in some of the abilities that once came so easily to them, they may complain about tangible things, like needing to wear reading glasses, to cope with these realizations. Feeling a loss of independence can be worrisome and can, at times, make someone who feels old worry that this is something that could lead to serious issues with their sight, making it even harder for them to be independent.

Wolchok Eye Associates, PA, a group of board-certified ophthalmologists, defines presbyopia as the vision loss that makes it difficult to read fine print due to the lens in the eye becoming stiff and changing shape and size. These ophthalmologists state that this condition is a normal part of aging, so experiencing these changes in vision while getting older is nothing to fear.

8. Being out of touch with technology

Similar to complaints about new music and trends being used as a coping mechanism, people who feel old will also complain about being out of touch with technology. If they feel insecure about getting older, losing relevance, or feeling incompetent when it comes to new technology, they may choose to reject technology to defend themselves.

A 2023 study found that older people had more negative feelings towards technology, mainly due to their health status and their choosing to stick to what they know instead of exploring technological changes. Someone who thinks they're old is going to be less willing to try learning how to use new technology, so they don’t have to face the possibility of not understanding it.

9. Needing more recovery time after parties

If someone feels old, they will most likely complain about how long it takes their body to recover after a night out. As the body ages, many people see a decrease in their metabolism, water content, and their liver no longer functions as well as it did when they were younger.

This means that the older the body gets, the more difficult it is for it to process alcohol, therefore making it difficult to bounce back after a party. Krista LaBruzzo, an addiction medicine doctor, explains that the number of enzymes within the liver reduces with age; therefore, things like alcohol tend to remain in the body for longer.

10. Weather complaints

Complaining about the weather is something that you may hear someone who feels old complain about often. This is mainly due to the body’s response to extreme changes in the weather, as well as feeling that it is a safe topic to help them express their vulnerability.

Age leads to a slower metabolism, reduced circulation, and thinner skin. All of these changes in the body make it harder for it to regulate temperature and insulation during uncomfortable weather conditions.

11. Joint stiffness

Something you may hear most people who feel old complain about is the stiffening of their joints. The stress that can surface due to getting older can not just take a mental toll, but it can also impact a person physically.

OrthoCarolina, one of the nation’s leading independent academic orthopedic practices, explains that when a person is feeling an overwhelming amount of stress, their body releases inflammatory chemicals that can negatively affect the mobility of joints.

It is important to realize that even when someone feels old, the things that they are experiencing are usually just a normal part of getting older, and it does not diminish who they are as an individual.

