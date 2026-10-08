People Who Are Slowly Losing Their Ability To Be Nice Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Everyone talks about the importance of being kind to others. Even on a bad day, people expect you to pick yourself up by your bootstraps and fake it until you make it. But while kindness can go a long way, the world has a way of bringing out the worst in us.

Especially when dealing with someone difficult, there comes a point where folks lose their cool. Already burned out and now annoyed, these words slip out without us even realizing it. They aren't necessarily trying to be rude, but the more people test them, the more they can't help but use these phrases instead of just being kind.

People who are slowly losing the ability to be nice to anyone tend to say these things in casual conversation

1. 'I really don't care anymore'

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Once a person loses any desire to be nice to someone else, all bets are off. They're done trying to play it safe. The more people test them, the more comfortable they become with saying they really don't care.

They could sit there and lie to your face, but they don't have the energy. They are burned out from faking it until they make it. Now, done with the charade, expect their entire personality to do a 180.

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2. 'That's their problem'

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We all know that it's wrong to be unkind. As Maureen Salamon from Harvard Health noted, "Acts of kindness do more than make the giver and recipient feel good; they can also bolster psychological and physical health." But while acts of kindness are important, sometimes, too much kindness can drain us.

Especially if it's directed at people who don't deserve it, fed-up people are quick to say that's the other person's problem. They could sit there and desperately try to help. They could scratch their head and spend all night thinking of solutions. But the more they try, the more drained they become. That's why they're taking a back seat. Fed-up people may love you, but not enough to risk their well-being over it.

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3. 'Do whatever you want'

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Most people who are fed up used to be nice at some point. Back then, they overextended themselves for other people's well-being. Always giving their all to those who never listened, they eventually learned that kindness doesn't always work. Now, older and wiser, they say you should do whatever you want.

They aren't about to argue with someone at three in the morning. Sorry, if a friend wants to get back with their toxic ex, so be it. Call them cruel, but you gotta pick your battles wisely. In this case, once someone's mind is set, it's hard to change their mind.

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4. 'Believe whatever you want'

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They used to care too much about what people thought. They wanted to be perfect, but the more they tried, the worse their mental health became. That's why they've gotten into the habit of saying they should believe whatever they want.

People believe what suits their perspective. Even if it isn't true, they're quick to buy into rumors. So, rather than spending hours arguing about it, fed-up people save their breath. If you want to believe that they're terrible, be their guest. They're still gonna live their lives regardless.

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5. 'It's fine'

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There comes a time when someone disappoints you so many times that you can't keep believing in them anymore. They might have promised that they'd change, but every time they tried, they failed miserably. Now, done with the nonsense, someone who is done with it may say it's fine just to avoid another confrontation that doesn't get them anywhere.

They've already spent too many hours forgiving them, only to see the same thing happen again. Exhausted with the push and pull, they've become nonchalant. That's probably why they respond briefly. It isn't because they're ice cold. It's just that nothing they say matters anyway.

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6. 'It is what it is'

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Once someone reaches their breaking point, they begin shutting down. Everything feels overwhelming, and they don't know how to cope, so they become numb.

That's probably why people losing their ability to be nice just shrug and say it is what it is. They want to care, but they're too far gone. Detached due to the stress of everyday life, they 'cope' by becoming nonchalant about everything around them.

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7. 'I don't have time to worry about everyone else'

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They've already got a lot going on and are being pulled in too many different directions. With far too many responsibilities and not enough downtime, you'll probably hear them say, "I don't have time to worry about everyone else."

In the moment, it can feel like a slap in the face. Especially if you're close, it feels like a form of rejection. But while the phrase may be harsh, it isn't personal. They are unconsciously expressing how stretched thin they've become. They know they can't give the best version of themselves.

That's why it's important not to respond in anger. Even if it's hard, a little compassion goes a long way.

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8. 'I don't have the energy for this'

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Sorry, but they don't have the energy to waste on trivial matters. While they might've been overly giving in the past, life's changed dramatically since then. Now, at their wit's end, they casually say, "I don't have the energy for this." They aren't trying to be cold-hearted. Deep down, they still care.

Unfortunately, living in survival mode has hardened them immensely. They aren't just irritable. The constant stress has absolutely drained their energy. That's why you shouldn't take this phrase too seriously. Instead, redirect the conversation and allow them space to open up.

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9. 'If that's how you feel'

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Just don't want to be confrontational. Especially if they're already exhausted, they aren't about to pick a fight over the little things. As much as they'd love to go back and forth, if they're at their wits' end, they'll usually say, "If that's how you feel." Sorry, but arguing is kinda pointless.

If you're dealing with someone argumentative, it's pointless to keep on entertaining their tantrum. That's why some people give up and move on. It isn't because they're being cold-hearted. But once they're in survival mode, they need to start choosing their battles wisely.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.