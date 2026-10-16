People Who Always Wait Til The Last Minute To Get Things Done Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

There are several reasons someone may push a task off until the week or day of. They may be bored or distracted by their surroundings, and it might be a once-in-a-while kind of thing, or they may be someone who almost always waits until the very last minute to get things done.

You might notice them worrying about doing the task well or even avoiding it until they feel like they're in the right mood. Only the person themselves can tell you exactly why they’re procrastinating, but regardless of the reason, they'll often say the same tired phrases to excuse themselves for doing it.

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People who pretty much always wait until the very last minute tend to say these phrases in casual conversations

1. “It will get done, don’t worry.”

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This phrase sounds comforting at first, but it can actually cause more stress than reassurance. Procrastination happens when there is a gap between the intent and action. The person usually plans to do the task, but actively doesn’t do it.

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They’re probably aware they will have to do it eventually, so they tell themselves and you the task will get done and not to think about it too much. In reality, though, they probably won't be able to think about anything else until they finally see it through.

2. “I work better under pressure.”

Some people feel like they work better under pressure because it could help them focus better. People who wait to work on projects or tasks often do so because they think the push of a nearing deadline will motivate them to perform better.

That isn't usually how it works out. Regularly working under pressure is more likely to lead to increased stress and worse outcomes overall. You'll probably get the job done, but it can also have negative effects on you and your work in the long run.

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3. “It won’t take long.”

The task could be as simple as making a call to someone to check in. It might even take less than 30 minutes to do. Because it seems like it will take a manageable amount of time, it's easier to justify waiting to do it.

This is another way someone tries to reassure others that they have the task handled. By saying this, they believe they are minimizing the task and its importance. But by following this path, lots of tasks they think will be quick or easy to do will probably pile up and quickly become overwhelming.

4. “I just need to get into the right headspace to do it.”

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We are all human and sometimes things happen. There will be days when you may feel down or at least not feel your best. You may not be able to complete a task at your full capacity due to this.

When a procrastinator uses this phrase, they could be comforting themselves with the idea that they may feel more capable of completing the task in the future. By doing this, they push the task onto their future self, hoping they'll be ready then.

5. “I’ll start it tomorrow.”

The decisions we make when something doesn’t feel important usually add up. The task isn’t due for a few more weeks, or they may feel like they have plenty of time, so pushing it off one more day seems pretty harmless. According to a study led by neurologist Raphaël Le Bouc, we see a task that is due in the future as less difficult. This makes it easier to put off and gives us more time to do other things.

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This isn’t always a good thing, since tomorrow usually comes with its own tasks and goals, pushing yesterday’s task off again. By doing this, the person is often only adding more stress and work onto themselves.

6. “When do you actually need it?

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When a procrastinator asks this question, they're usually trying to figure out the very last day they can wait until to finish the task without it causing a major problem for them. They might be trying to see how much time they really have left before they are faced with negative consequences.

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By the time someone asks you this question, they're likely dealing with self–doubt and stress surrounding the task. They also probably could have finished it by then if they had just gotten themselves to focus and make it happen.

7. “I’ll start earlier next time.”

This phrase is usually said after the task has been completed. It is a promise to either themselves or to you that when they are given another task, they will begin it as soon as they can, but it usually doesn’t work out that way.

Procrastination usually follows a pattern, and breaking it requires understanding why you procrastinate in the first place. It could be due to perfectionism or self-doubt, but until the person recognizes the loop, they will only keep repeating the same habit.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.