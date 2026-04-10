People Who Talk To Their Pets About This Specific Thing Usually End Up With A Soul-Deep Connection That's Rare To Find

Talking to your pet might not always feel like the most natural thing in the world when they can't actually respond with words, but research shows that communicating with them is still a good thing. They may not understand the exact words you're using, but their brains do still pick up on the message.

Maybe you find it easy to go to your pet with life's deep questions because they're always there for you, or maybe you feel like they're not really concerned with such existential issues. One animal communicator explained that it's actually a great idea to have deep conversations with your pet, and it strengthens the already tight bond you have with them.

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The animal communicator shared that being open about your feelings will make your pet super happy.

Although choosing vulnerability isn't always our first instinct, expert Danielle MacKinnon revealed it can really amplify the connection you have with your furry friend.

“This one thing can be really, really hard for people, because we are taught not to do it. We are taught that it’s not OK,” she explained. To keep a close bond with your pet, you have to be “very transparent” about your feelings.

“Your pet is intuitively connected to you, so when your inside and your outside don’t match, they pick it up, and it makes you less trustworthy,” MacKinnon said.

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If we’re not open with our pets about our emotions, they can pick up on the shift in our energy. MacKinnon believes that holding our energy back, whether it’s negative or positive, leads them to ask, “Why isn’t my human being honest with me?”

“If you’re happy, be happy,” she advised. “But a lot of the time, we’re human, we’re not happy.”

Letting your pet know how you feel relieves the pressure of keeping it all inside, while strengthening the bond you have.

You wouldn't want a loved one to lie to you about how they're doing, and your pet feels exactly the same way about you. “If you’re sad, be sad, and say it to your pet," MacKinnon advised. "If you’re depressed, if you’re confused, if you’re worried, just say it out loud to your pet."

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There are so many benefits to pet ownership that prove the bond between a pet and their owner is far more than superficial. Owning a pet can improve your physical and mental health. Pet owners tend to have lower levels of stress and better cardiovascular health.

The companionship a pet provides is also a proven mood-booster. According to a survey from the American Psychiatric Association, 86% of pet owners believe their furry companion has a positive impact on their mental health. Additionally, 69% of pet owners reported that their animals provide unconditional love and support, and 66% said their pets offer a calming presence.

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If we rely on our pets to give us love, affection, and a sense of security, we owe it to them to be honest about our internal landscape.

Our pets help us in so many ways, so they deserve the truth. They can tell when we're feeling off. Pretending otherwise just makes us feel worse and leaves them wondering why our words don't actually match our mood.

And, although your dog or cat may not be able to tell you when they're happy or sad, they do feel and understand that. Animal behavior researchers found that pets can feel emotions, so they know what you're going through on their own level.

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By being honest with our pets, we’re also being more honest with ourselves. It’s more than okay to have a hard day, and acknowledging it might just make that emotional burden a little lighter.

“When you are transparent, when your inside and your outside matches, you’re no longer holding energy inside you, and it actually opens you up to have that love connection with your beloved pet, even if you’re kind of having a bad day,” MacKinnon concluded.

Our pets are sources of support and beloved members of our families. Practicing a form of radical honesty with them is a valuable way to work that muscle and get comfortable with owning the full range of our emotions.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.