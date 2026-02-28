People Who Take This Seemingly Frivolous Thing Very Seriously Usually Live Much Better Lives, Says Science

In our fast-paced world, it’s becoming rarer that we make time for things we enjoy, and when we do, it’s usually only in small increments. Everyone wants to check as many items off their to-do list as they can and be as successful as possible while doing so.

With all of the things that need to be done, there’s simply no time left for the things we want to do, especially when they just feel frivolous. But there’s one thing that many people choose not to take seriously that can actually help them live much better lives.

Advertisement

Research shows that making time for ‘serious leisure’ can really improve your well-being.

It’s not too difficult to make time to read a chapter in a new novel or sit down to watch a comfort film. But, while those do count as leisure activities, they aren’t really serious leisure. Emily Messina, the director of the Rehabilitation and Recreational Therapy Program at Florida International University, has studied leisure extensively.

Alexy Almond | Pexels

Advertisement

Writing for The Conversation, she described serious leisure as activities in which “participants became increasingly involved over time, acquired knowledge and skills, and often forged shared identities and social connections.” The term was first used in 1982 by sociologist Robert Stebbins, and it’s been a topic of interest in the field ever since.

Interestingly, much of Messina’s research focuses on the game Dungeons & Dragons, which she said is a prime example of serious leisure. She shared, “Over time, participants come to identify with the activity and to feel included in a subculture that has its own norms and values. In my work, that sometimes means developing elaborate characters who can battle beasts, dragons, and giants.”

Serious leisure is not just limited to Dungeons and Dragons, though.

Not everyone would call the role-playing game their cup of tea, and that’s fine. Messina said you can participate in other serious leisure activities, too. Some possibilities include physical activities like yoga and rock climbing, where you develop stronger skills in the actual activity, make connections with like-minded people, and pick up a whole new vernacular in the process.

Advertisement

And, if you thought Dungeons & Dragons was frivolous, you might balk at some of Messina’s other suggestions. She said she has observed people who took part in a virtual running club centered around all things Harry Potter. Even tailgating at a football game can be an opportunity for serious leisure if you’re really into it and don’t just show up for the hot dogs.

“How do you know if your favorite leisure pursuit has gotten serious?” she asked. “One indication could be spending a lot of time on it and expanding your related knowledge or skills. You may also personally identify with the activity and its associated norms or subculture.”

There’s no limit to what you can do for serious leisure, and there’s also no limit to the benefits.

A review published in Lancet Psychiatry acknowledged that there’s no shortage of information out there about the benefits of leisure activities, which include reducing the risk of age-related diseases like dementia, as well as lessening the effects of chronic illness.

Advertisement

Elina Fairytale | Pexels

Mental Health America also pointed out that participating in leisure activities that expand your social circle can be extra helpful. Data suggests that people actually have a 50% higher chance of living a longer life when they’re surrounded by friends, so making connections through activities is a great thing to do.

Sometimes, participating in leisure activities can feel a bit uncomfortable when you feel like people are judging you for it. Messina admitted that some of these activities, like Dungeons and Dragons or the Harry Potter running group, may be labeled as “nerdy.” It’s hard to stop worrying about what other people think, but you have to prioritize your own well-being and interests. If something makes you happy, there’s no reason you shouldn’t turn it into serious leisure.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.