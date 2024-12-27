People Share The 6 Local Chains In Their Part Of The Country That The Rest Of America Is Missing Out On

When you move away from home, you begin to long for the things that remind you of it — the people, the buildings, the landmarks, and, most importantly, the food. Aside from your mom's homecooked meals, the local chains exclusive to your specific region of the states are hard not to miss.

One Redditor began a discussion on this very topic, asking users "What's one local chain in your area (can be anything) that unfortunately the rest of America is missing out on?" The responses did not disappoint.

Here are 6 local chains exclusive to certain parts of America that the rest of the country is missing out on:

1. Braum's

Braum's is an ice cream parlor, fast food, and local grocery store combo with over 300 locations across the southern states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. As someone who grew up in Texas, I can confidently say their ice cream was an essential part of my childhood, and if you haven't tried any, you're missing out.

One Redditor spoke highly of their dairy writing "Their milk is significantly better than from the store, doesn't upset sensitive digestive systems, and lasts usually several days past the expiration date."

"I lived overseas for a few years. First stop after leaving the airport on each trip back was always Braum's if it was open," another commenter shared.

Unfortunately for those who live outside the few states Braum's resides in, you're likely not getting a location near you anytime soon. According to their website, all of their products are delivered by their own refrigerated trucks to ensure freshness, meaning all locations must be within a 330-mile radius of their processing plant and distribution center.

2. WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods, a grocery store that can be found in 10 states across the country, earned a lot of praise amongst Redditors. "Open 24/7, good quality, and notably lower prices on things such as meats and produce," one user noted. "They also have a great bulk selection."

The store is also employee-owned, so shopping there allows you to support members of your own community "instead of a mega-corp," another commenter pointed out.

3. Buc-cees

"I love Buc-cees," one user wrote. "You can get anything there." The travel-center chain original to Texas is known for its endless food options, an abundance of themed merchandise, and surprisingly, the store's bathroom situation.

"Don’t forget about the super clean and spacious bathrooms with the most private cubicles!" one Redditor commented. The store's website even claims that they have the "cleanest restrooms in America."

4. Wegmans

Wegmans is a grocery store chain with 110 locations spread out across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of America.

"The grab-and-go Wegmans prepared foods are better than what you get at many sit-down restaurants," one Redditor boldly claimed.

"They have fresh produce, often from local Farms. The whole store is clean," another user wrote. "Innovative products, always coming out with new things to try. Polite, courteous, just all around the best store of any kind."

5. Tudor's Biscuit World

This food chain originates in West Virginia with additional locations in Florida, Kentucky, and Ohio. According to West Virginia Explorer, Tudor's Biscuit World is a staple of Appalachian cuisine. If you ever swing by, try one of their famous made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.

"I went to college near a biscuit world," one commenter wrote. "Haven’t had it in over four years I think about it probably once a week."

6. Wawa

Wawa is a convenience store and gas station chain located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Florida. It's a great place to grab a bite, from sandwiches to donuts or even just a cup of coffee.

"Buying lunch at a gas station seems like 'emergency only' at first, but by God are those delicious sammies," one Reddit user wrote of Wawa's subs.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.