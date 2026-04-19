Most People Have Given Up Treating Themselves To A Much-Loved Daily Habit Because It's Gotten Way Too Expensive

Not long ago, choosing to treat yourself to a cup of coffee was easy. It was an affordable indulgence that, for many, turned into a daily ritual and added a touch of comfort to their lives.

But lately, this sentiment has shifted. People are stepping away from this habit and rethinking whether the cost and convenience are even worth it anymore. It's no longer a harmless treat, but rather an unnecessary expense that most can't swing in their budget.

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Most people have given up treating themselves to a coffee every day because it's way too expensive.

According to a new survey from the U.S. National Coffee Association, 85% of people in the U.S. said that, if they drank coffee the previous day, they did so at home. This is a record high since 2012, as many are becoming priced out of coffee shops and cafes.

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At the same time, DIY and at-home coffee culture is growing. Top-of-the-line machines are available to those who want to invest now and save long term, including drip machines and espresso setups. Social media makes it easier than ever to make cafe-quality coffee drinks with simple, affordable ingredients.

Not to mention the impact of remote working on the food and beverage industry altogether. Less time spent out of the house means fewer opportunities to stop and grab coffee out. Kitchen coffee breaks become a part of the work-from-home routine, and it saves money and time in the long run.

Inflation has made many people more aware of automatic spending.

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Purchases that used to feel insignificant now hold a major role in finances, especially when deciding what to cut out. A daily coffee that was previously "just a few dollars" can now reach upwards of $6 to $10, with add-ons like milks, syrups, and flavoring pushing prices even higher. Getting one every single day, or even a handful of times a week, will run you hundreds of dollars a month.

And this weight feels much heavier knowing that costs are rising across the board, from rent to groceries to gas. People are being forced to prioritize and make changes in their routines.

It also signals a shift from automatic to intentional spending. Habitual purchases that people make without much thought, like a cup of coffee, now stand out far more when going over statements and analyzing financial goals. Even small spending requires a second thought.

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Giving up little luxuries like a daily cup of coffee goes beyond a mere financial decision.

For many, it's more than just missing out on a drink. It disrupts a small but meaningful part of the day. Maybe it serves as a moment of comfort or control in someone's busy and hectic life. When that reward is taken away, it can feel like losing a source of relief and structure.

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Cutting back on daily pleasures like a cup of coffee, a bag of chips, or a pack of candy marks a turning point in personal finance pressures and signals broader economic challenges looming. It might seem like a meaningless sacrifice to make, but it's also a reminder that everything feels too expensive nowadays. The emotional attachment won't last forever, but the initial transition highlights how little habits often are tied to identity and a sense of normalcy.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.