People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Stable Usually Do 9 Things Casually In Everyday Life

Life taught me that things get easier when we keep it simple. The road to becoming mentally & emotionally stable is where you focus on fewer things but do them well. Living a simple, stable life doesn’t have to mean shackling up alone in a log cabin in the middle of nowhere. There are many practical, casual ways to create a more balanced lifestyle for yourself.

Mentally and emotionally stable people often casually do these things:

1. They decide to have a simpler life

Committing to simplicity brings things into focus. The more you do that simplifies your life, the more this identity becomes part of you. From here, you’ll find it easier to drop anything unnecessary. Psychologist Nick Wignall's advice is to "manage your stressors, not your stress," because once you are already overwhelmed, no amount of coping techniques will undo it.

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2. They think less

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Overthinking everything, even stuff that really isn't that deep, can make it seem like life is more complicated than it really is, but as soon as we relax and get present to what’s right in front of us, everything becomes simpler — isn't it funny how that works?

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3. They want less

Nurture a healthy desire for less. “Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” — Epictetus

4. Emotionally stable people fall in love with good habits

Prioritize the habits worth focusing on and then realize you have a choice about whether you struggle through them or let go and enjoy each task. Habits are things we do every day that combine to create remarkable results. Don’t worry about the final result. Follow the right habits, and watch the world's operating system suddenly make more sense.

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5. They ask why

We get overwhelmed when we get lost in the details, the weeds, as the folks in the restaurant biz say when they're in over their head on tables. Regularly zoom out and look at your why (beyond why don't I have more money, that's too obvious). Everything will become clearer and more stable.

6. People like this focus on the 'one' thing

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When faced with a decision, ask yourself what the one thing you can do such that by doing it, everything else either becomes unnecessary or easier. Practice doing one thing at a time and resist the urge to multitask because it actually makes you less productive.

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Relationship coach Jordan Gray is direct about this tradeoff, explaining that "doing one thing well is far more effective than juggling five things poorly." He also cautions that task-switching costs more energy than anyone wants to admit. Yikes.

7. They develop patience

Most people are in a blind rush to get stuff done as fast as humanly possible, making them miserable. The answer, according to therapist Lyssa deHart, is that "when you slow down in your responses, you can give yourself time to pick something other than your automatic reaction. Move with a sense of playful urgency, but be patient. Good things take time.

8. Mentally stable people drop the myth of ‘doing hard things’

Pain as currency for reward is overhyped. You can enjoy your way to success without going through hardship. Humans overcomplicate their lives; that doesn’t have to be you. After all, you're too mentally & emotionally stable for that.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

9. Drop the myth of ‘doing hard things’

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Pain as currency for reward is overhyped. You can enjoy your way to success without going through hardship. Humans overcomplicate their lives. That doesn’t have to be you.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

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