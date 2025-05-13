One study argues that while some individuals may be naturally more predisposed to being promoted due to their personality traits, others can learn and develop the behaviors and skills associated with rapid career advancement.

Career-minded people are on the lookout for how to get on the fast track to success. You will need a few easily applied skills to get noticed by the decision-makers and leaders in your work.

People who keep getting promoted almost always do this first, according to experts:

1. Finish your work ahead of schedule

The key is to perform your tasks ahead of schedule. The quality of work must be high; that’s a given. However, delivering ahead of schedule consistently will leave your boss thinking that you can be counted on.

— Scott Levin, Family Law Attorney

2. Align yourself with the company's mission

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

To get promoted quickly and seamlessly, ensure your values, strengths, and life purpose resonate with your organization's goals. View your company not merely as an employer but as a partner in mutual success.

When you deeply invest in your personal growth and the company's achievements, executives recognize this alignment and are more inclined to see you as a prime candidate for promotion. It's about creating a synergy where your advancement propels the organization forward.

— Lena Hardy, Spiritual Career Coach

3. Build trust

The best advice for getting promoted quickly at work is to build trust in small steps by clarifying others' expectations to make sure you're on the same wavelength. When there is a significant gap between others' expectations and what you can deliver, be straightforward about the realities and gently negotiate a mutually viable outcome.

— Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career & Life Mgt. Consultant, Author

4. Act as if you already have the job

Stock 4you / Shutterstock

To fast-track a promotion, act as if you already have the job. Adopt the mindset and behaviors of someone in the role, such as dressing the part and influencing beyond your current position.

Demonstrate that you possess the qualities for advancement — a clear understanding of the responsibilities, the ability to step into leadership, and a track record of meeting or exceeding expectations. Raise the bar on your performance to the level of the role you want, and you’ll position yourself as the natural choice for that next promotion.

— Lisa Petsinis, Career & Life Coach

We live in a highly competitive culture that takes cues from the sports world and applies them to business. Even business lingo is loaded with sports terminology that is primarily competition-based. You are either "take one for the team" or you "are not up to par," and the list goes from there.

You might find yourself playing on an unequal playing field under the patriarchal corporate structures, or when looking to land that manager position in customer service.

You might not be able to level the playing field, but you can wave your green flags for advancement to make sure you are separated from the average crowd who benefit from doing the bare minimum.