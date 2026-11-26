Humblebragging is something people do when they want to show off without coming off as arrogant.

Unfortunately, the opposite often happens. What sounds like modesty is actually quite annoying to others. And by bragging about a few specific things, people are essentially driving new friends away.

People who humblebrag about these things annoy literally everyone

1. How attractive other people think they are

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If you hear someone humblebragging about their looks, they probably aren't too confident in themselves. They're clearly just boasting about the attention they received so that someone will respond in a way that boosts their sense of self even more.

According to research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people humblebrag to impress others. So, by revealing that other people may have complimented them or pointed out their physical appearance, they're trying to build trust.

Humblebraggers don't just enjoy compliments, they also need everyone else to know. They want to feel validated without having to directly ask for it.

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2. Their high level of intelligence

When people humblebrag in a way that puts other people down, everyone can see right through it. Their words come off as mean and offensive.

A study from Pepperdine University found that having intellectual overconfidence, or being certain you're correct, isn't a good thing. In fact, when someone is actually humble about their intelligence, and not just trying to get attention, people view them more positively.

"When it comes to beliefs, people tend to appreciate others being open-minded, yet they may also view people who are unsure about their beliefs as weak, or they may view those who change their viewpoint as unstable or manipulative," the study's author, Elizabeth J. Krumrei-Mancuso, explains.

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By making themselves seem superior to others, they're just annoying everyone. Nobody believes the lies they tell themselves.

3. Their modesty around money

Someone humblebragging about their modesty is usually being insincere. They might compare their small apartment to a friend's sprawling four-bedroom, or point out how embarrassing it is for them to have a wrap-around porch.

It can sound like they're just feeling awkward about their own financial status, but they use fake modesty to show everyone how humble they are. Unfortunately, by putting themselves down in this way, it's only making everyone annoyed.

Mental health counselor Dr. Maritsa Yzaguirre-Kelley explains that being self-deprecating is the humblebragger's attempt to seem relatable. However, as she points out, "I'd call it a mostly negative habit, not because the person is arrogant, but because it backfires. Listeners reliably detect the brag underneath, and the disguise reads as less honest than a straightforward celebration would have been."

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Nobody is going to react well to someone who does things like this. It's even more irritating if they're truly unaware of the money struggles people actually experience.

4. Their very minor accomplishments

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Humblebraggers want show off their achievements, but it's not from a place of pride. They may actually seem a bit surprised that they accomplished something at all.

They'll claim to be lucky or go on and on about how little effort they put into something. It's frustrating to everyone when they have to listen to them boast about things they should be more modest towards.

Even if they did accomplish something great, it all just comes off as insincere and dishonest. "Sincerity is a very important dimension and we value this character trait. We want to see genuine people and real people. Humblebragging comes off as fake," Ovul Sezer, an assistant professor of organizational behavior, says.

5. How generous they are with people they don't even know

It's a wonderful thing to be generous towards others for the sole purpose of their happiness. But it's not so great to offer generosity just so you have a story to tell others or to portray yourself as some sort of hero.

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If a person humblebrags about their good deeds, they're trying to paint themselves as a selfless person. But instead of coming from a place of empathy and kindness, their main focus is how others see them.

When someone is truly generous, they pay attention to how people feel, not how they themselves feel. They put others' needs before their own.

On the flip side, someone who uses that kindness to manipulate others does so in an effort for control. They want to control how others perceive them, and change their persona to fool everyone.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.