People With A Clear Sense Of Purpose & Lives That Feel Really Good Usually Do 7 Casual Things Every Day

Staying true to yourself and your ideals can be hard, especially when you’re overwhelmed by mundane day-to-day tasks like cleaning your house and catching up on bills. Yet, taking time to reconnect with yourself is important for maintaining balanced mental health. Reminding yourself who you are and what matters to you is essential to a life that makes sense and feels good, too.

People with purpose and lives that feel good do a few things every single day:

1. They start a casual morning ritual

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Getting your morning started with intention is a great way to set the tone for the rest of the day. This could mean sitting by a window or stepping outside while you sip your morning coffee to get some vital, mood-boosting sunlight.

It could also mean doing some gentle stretching, cuddling your beloved pet, or writing a list of what you hope to accomplish. Even if your routine is short and simple, you’re still setting yourself up to be the version of you that’s most in tune with your inner world.

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2. They reach out to the folks they love

Staying in touch with the people you love helps you stay connected to your community and yourself. Sending a quick text to tell your friend you’re thinking of them is a simple, accessible way to feel connected.

At our core, we’re social creatures. Isolation can harm our health and mental well-being. Reaching out can feel vulnerable, but taking that first step opens the door to conversation, something we all need to feel like our fullest selves.

3. They spend time with trees and flowers

Nature offers many benefits for both our physical and mental health. From taking a walk through a park to swimming in the summertime, moving our bodies outdoors makes us feel happy and calm while boosting endorphins.

Connecting to the outside world helps us find balance and notice the small, beautiful things around us. Even if you live in a city, you can seek out green space to explore. Notice birds chirping, the smell of grass, and the patterns the sun makes as it filters through leaves.

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Research shows our brain waves change after even a short time outside. Exposure to nature can improve your focus and create a sense of inner calm. Going outside is a grounding activity, literally and spiritually.

4. They write down how they feel

Keeping a journal can feel daunting, but writing can be a valuable mental and somatic process for letting go of pent-up emotions and figuring out what kind of life you want to lead. You can keep a gratitude journal by writing down a few things you’re grateful for each day.

You can write as much or as little as you want. There are no set rules for journaling. What matters is giving yourself space to be yourself, without outside pressure or criticism. Writing down your hopes, dreams, fears, and even a list of what you did today can keep you connected to what matters most to you.

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5. Purposeful people ground themselves in reality

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Staying in touch with your body throughout the day can be a challenge, especially when you’re feeling anxious or distracted. If meditation feels inaccessible or daunting, you can try other practices to reconnect with yourself.

Taking deep breaths with your feet firmly planted on the floor is a direct way to ground yourself. Another way into mindfulness is to look around the room you’re in and take in everything you see. Pause and give yourself time to reflect, even briefly, to recenter.

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6. They let themselves have fun

As we leave childhood and enter adulthood, we work more and play less. Yet having dedicated fun is actually hugely important. Doing activities just for fun keeps us open-minded and happy, both of which are key to feeling like our lives have meaning.

Letting yourself color, play a game, or dance around is a great way to spend your time, as is doing nothing at all. Giving yourself permission to zone out and daydream helps your mind decompress and keeps you aligned with your inner purpose.

7. People with good lives help other people

Serving others is a tried-and-true way to find your purpose. Think of an area of your community you feel connected to and want to help.

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You can start small, like culling your closet and donating clothes you don’t wear, or looking up your local animal shelter and spending time with sweet creatures who need companionship.

We can’t necessarily change the entire world, but we can change small parts of it, and doing so can make us feel fulfilled, as if our lives have a larger meaning.

Ultimately, you get to decide what gives your life purpose. A great place to start is asking yourself what matters to you and what values you want to bring into your daily life. Even when the world feels overwhelming, you can always return to what you connect with most.

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Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things entertainment.