People who were born in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s were more likely than kids today to grow up in neighborhoods where everyone knew each other and therefore everyone knew each other's business. They didn't to search through someone's social media to find out what they were up to (not that they could since it didn't exist). TV shows and movies were filled with portrayals of nosy neighbors because everybody had one.

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Once people started sending more time indoors on their TVs and devices and less time walking around outside, finding out what anyone else was doing became a much less obvious matter.

People who were born in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s all have their own different ideas of what minding your business actually means.

Someone who would have seemed to be minding their own business just a few decades ago because you never see them out and about watching anyone could easily be the biggest snooper you know now.

People who grew up in the 1950s often maintain that what happens behind closed doors should stay there.

They were taught not to pry by asking overly personal questions or involve themselves in something that doesn't concern them. While that certainly doesn't mean they were never curious about what anyone else was doing, they carry a certain pride in knowing how to keep their opinions to themselves.

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That old-school approach isn't a thing of the past, either. A 2019 Pew Research Center study found that adults age 65 and older were less comfortable with companies sharing their personal information than younger adults. In general, they tend to respect someone else's privacy because they'd want the same done for them.

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People born in the 1960s tend to stay out of the details of someone's personal life while still offering some unsolicited advice.

Someone who was born in the 60s is probably used to neighbors knowing each other well and having family members who share their unwarranted opinions. Asking what someone was up to didn't immediately equate to crossing a boundary. They might not want anyone interfering in their own choices, but they can certainly have thoughts about someone else's!

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Interestingly, the Journal of Medical Internet Research published a 2020 study stating that this age group placed a greater emphasis on both maintaining their autonomy and staying connected to their personal networks. For people who grew up in the 60s, this can look like being happy to know about other people's lives while still believing there are certain lines they shouldn't cross. In other words, they're fine with a friendly chat, but that doesn't mean they'll give out every last detail.

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People born in the 1970s think minding their business means not actively trying to gather intel.

Those who grew up in the 70s know that keeping tabs on what's going on around them was just part of everyday life. They might not knock on a door to ask why someone is arguing with their spouse, but they'll definitely listen to raised voices through the walls. There's a difference between being nosy and being observant, right?

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They like to keep a low profile, so they aren't particularly interested in getting caught up in someone else's actions or choices. But at the same time, they're not totally oblivious. They'll notice the neighborhood drama and hear all the latest gossip, and you can be sure that when they do they will probably have an opinion or two.

People born in the 1980s have a more digital-based perspective on minding their business.

This decade was a foundational era of technological growth, so those born in the 80s are no strangers to computers and the internet. Everyday life was first becoming something people could share with the whole world right as they were entering their adult years, but they still don't want someone questioning each little thing they post.

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A Pew Research Center study from 2023 discovered that 76% of social media users under 50 had changed their privacy settings to better control who can see their information. That suggests that 80s babies are increasingly comfortable setting boundaries around their online lives.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.