Ask people from four different decades what they refuse to spend money on, and you'll start a debate in ten seconds. What one person views as a normal everyday convenience, someone 10 years older or younger sees as throwing cash straight in the trash.

Those instincts don't come out of nowhere. According to the American Psychological Association, our core beliefs about money begin forming in childhood.

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The economy you watched your parents navigate growing up dictates what feels worth paying for decades later and people born in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s have very different ideas about what counts as wasting money:

People born during 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s have different opinions on what's a waste of money:

People born in the 1950s think paying for things you can do yourself is wasteful

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People born in the 1950s grew up in households built around self-reliance and steady routines. According to History.com, the postwar economic boom helped more Americans buy homes and have very comfortable lives in the suburbs, where cooking from scratch and taking care of your own property were standard parts of everyday life.

Because so much pride went into maintaining the home, paying someone else for basic tasks felt completely unnecessary.

To people from this era, wasting money nowadays looks like ordering expensive restaurant delivery when you have groceries in the fridge or hiring someone for simple yard work. Spending extra cash on convenience makes zero sense.

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People born in the 60s think spending money on name brands just to show off is a waste of cash

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People born in the 1960s came of age during massive cultural shifts, including the Civil Rights Movement and the rise of modern women's rights. Growing up surrounded by loud conversations about fairness and questioning authority left a mark on how this generation views status and consumer culture.

For people born in the 60s, paying triple the price just to have a designer logo on your shirt or car feels like falling for a scam. They are far more likely to scrutinize whether an expensive item actually has better quality or if you are just paying for corporate marketing hype.

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Spending big money purely for bragging rights misses the point entirely. After all, what's the point of living the American dream if it wasn't inclusive of everyone?

People born in the 70s think monthly fees and subscription services aren't worth it

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While earlier decades enjoyed stretches of steady growth, people born in the 1970s grew up watching their parents deal with sudden economic downturns. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 1970s brought relentless inflation and spiking energy prices that put a ton of financial pressure on most households.

Seeing their own families have to tighten their belts during taught people born in the 70s to watch every dollar leaving their bank account. Today, their biggest financial pet peeve is money bleeding out through recurring charges you barely notice.

Paying credit card interest, forgetting to cancel five different streaming subscriptions, or getting hit with bank and delivery fees feels like pure carelessness when you know how fast financial stability can disappear..

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People born in the 80s think going into debt to keep up appearances is a waste of money

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People born in the 1980s grew up in a consumer culture obsessed with visible wealth and status. As EBSCO writer Sheila Golburgh Johnson noted, the 1980s brought a major return of formality in American society, from fancy weddings to luxury cars and designer wardrobes.

Having watched plenty of adults overextend themselves during that era just to look successful, people born in the 80s have a sharp radar for fake-rich spending. To them, wasting money means financing a luxury SUV you cannot afford or putting an extravagant vacation on a credit card.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes about relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.