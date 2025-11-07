People With Android Phones Have 3 Special Traits That IPhone Users Apparently Lack, According To Research

Who knew that the kind of phone you buy could reveal a TON about your personality? Science did. Somehow, some scientists, somewhere, knew that your phone would reveal so much personality intel. So get ready.

2016 research revealed that Android owners share three pretty special traits compared to their iPhone peers. Honestly, it's not all that hard to believe considering how elitist some iPhone owners can act when it comes to which phone is better. are kinder, humbler, and more open than iPhone users.

Advertisement

People with Android phones are kinder, humbler, and more open than iPhone users, according to research.

CarlosBarquero | Shutterstock

Heather Shaw, from the University of Lincoln's School of Psychology, asked two groups of participants, iPhone users and Android users, to fill out a questionnaire about the personality traits of the other phone users. In their responses, Android users were kind and humble, and apparently, iPhone users didn't fill out the questionnaire so much as they loudly insulted anyone who didn't have an iPhone. (Kidding.)

Advertisement

All joking aside, you know how some iPhone users get really heated about stuff like the color of text bubbles and what emojis look like? Well, that sort of plays into the study findings. Basically, most iPhone users own the phones they do because they view them as a status symbol. Most Android users own the phones they do because they do what they need them to do for a whole lot less money.

The study revealed that iPhone users are more likely to be younger, female, and to see their phone as a status symbol.

Mohammad Sadoon | Shutterstock

Advertisement

iPhone users are also more extroverted and emotional, but not in terms of humility. They tend to be more accepting of deception and value bragging rights over humility.

The researchers wrote, "In comparison to Android users, we found that iPhone owners are more likely to be female, younger, and increasingly concerned about their smartphone being viewed as a status object. Key differences in personality were also observed with iPhone users displaying lower levels of Honesty–Humility and higher levels of emotionality."

Android users are more likely to be older men who are viewed as more honest and agreeable, and less likely to break rules for personal gain. They were also viewed as less interested in wealth and status.

Advertisement

Researchers theorized that the more attached we become to our phones, the more their brand becomes a reflection of our personality.

It's true we're more connected to our phones than ever before. I know my phone is basically my world. If I see someone pick it up, I turn into a threatened mother grizzly bear. Trust me, it's very alarming being taken away from a party in a police cruiser because you've disemboweled a partygoer for confusing your cases. Hashtag awkward, amiright?

But seriously, think about the last time you showed your mother-in-law a photo on your phone and she decided it was perfectly acceptable to flip through all your pictures. Rage-inducing, right? And why wouldn't it be? It feels like an invasion of privacy. Almost like someone reading your diary without permission.

Shaw noted, "It is becoming more and more apparent that smartphones are becoming a mini digital version of the user, and many of us don't like it when other people attempt to use our phones because it can reveal so much about us." In short, of course they reflect our personality!

That said, for all my obsession with the baby cub that is my phone, I don't think my choice of an iPhone was because I'm meaner and closed-minded. I think I picked an iPhone because they look pretty, go fast, and I have a lot of experience with Apple products.

Advertisement

The study obviously is not definitive proof that iPhone users are completely lacking in morals.

The study only examined 500 users, 250 from each phone camp. Those aren't exactly the kind of numbers you want to base definitive character judgments on.

Even so, there are some traits I believe different phones attract. Like, people who are more into tech might prefer an Android, whereas trendy non-tech people might go iPhone. These traits at least make sense to me.

But maybe I just think that because I am a very closed-minded iPhone user.

Advertisement

I think it's a dangerous game to assume that the technology we use is the key to who we are as people. Our phones, much as we like to pretend otherwise, aren't extensions of our souls. They are tiny computers that help us do work and occasionally snoop on our high school boyfriend's social media pages. If you really feel like your phone needs to look a particular way or have a particular brand attached to it to be fulfilled, it might be time to put the phone down completely ... at least for a while.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.