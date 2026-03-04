Your Parents Repeatedly Told You To Stop This Bad Habit — But Science Says It Might Be Good For You

You were probably told to watch your mouth before you could even fully form a sentence. Whether it was a bar of soap thrown in your direction or a stern look across the dinner table, swearing was treated as something only rude and uneducated people did.

Researchers across psychology, linguistics, and neuroscience have found that in many cases, swearing is actually beneficial. So before you apologize for your language again, consider what the data actually says:

Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

People who swear are more persuasive

One study indicates that during an argument (in any setting), using profanity can lead to higher effectiveness and persuasion. If you’re trying to be seen as passionate and firm, using swear words can help your agenda.

Researchers found that audiences rated speakers who used mild profanity as more intense, more sincere, and ultimately more convincing than those who kept their language completely clean. It signals conviction in a way that polished, carefully filtered language sometimes simply can't.

People who swear are better emotional communicators

By swearing, we not only communicate the meaning of a sentence but also our emotional response to the meaning — our emotional reaction to something. It also allows us to express anger, disgust, or pain, or indicate to someone that they need to back off, without having to resort to physical violence.

Linguists have long noted that profanity serves as a kind of social pressure valve. And when used in the right context, actually keeps interactions from escalating. It layers feeling onto facts in a way that purely neutral language often falls short of doing.

People who swear tend to be more honest

Along with this, studies show that those who curse have higher levels of integrity and can, in turn, be much more honest people. According to research, those who use profanity tend to lie less, as tested on a lie detector exam.

The theory behind this is that people who heavily self-censor their language tend to engage in broader social filtering, which can include being less than fully truthful. People who swear freely, by contrast, tend to say exactly what they mean.

People who swear tend to be less moody

In terms of your mood, researchers also say that letting out a few bad words now and again can actually release endorphins, like exercising, and can overall improve your mood. There’s nothing like letting out a few F-bombs when you’re having a really bad day, right?

People who swear have a bigger vocabulary

If you’re looking for how to test your intelligence, knowing really bad words can also lead to the indication that you have a better vocabulary than those who don’t know as many bad words. As well, cursing can be linked to having a higher IQ.

One of the most persistent myths about swearing is that it's a sign of a limited vocabulary and that people resort to profanity because they can't find better words. Research published in Language Sciences found that people who could name the most swear words in a given time also scored higher on general verbal fluency tests overall. So the next time someone implies you swear because you can't think of anything better to say, the research is not on their side.

People who swear have less pain

Sora Shimazaki / Pexels

Also, swearing improves your pain tolerance, which is why we all love to scream profanity when we’re injured. Researchers say that cursing can have the same effect on those in pain as a shot of morphine can have, which is pretty wild.

Researchers at Keele University found that participants who repeated a swear word were able to hold their hand in ice water significantly longer than those who used a neutral word. They found that this is the effect working through the body's fight-or-flight response, triggering a surge of adrenaline that temporarily blunts pain perception.

So, the next time someone tells you to “watch your mouth,” or “language,” be sure to inform them that you’re only looking to better your own life and soul. Also, take pride in the fact that you’re probably happier than they are.

