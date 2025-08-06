Struggling Parent Feels ‘Guilty’ For Moving In With Their Financially Successful Adult Child — ‘I Should Be Able To Do This On My Own’

Debt is a major problem for pretty much everyone nowadays. Whether it's stagnant earnings or inflation, it’s a problem affecting all generations. We’ve gotten used to seeing young adults move back in with their parents to save up after realizing it’s just too expensive to live on their own. For one parent, however, medical debt has made living independently next to impossible. They turned to Reddit to vent after feeling embarrassed that they were moving in with an adult child who was much more financially sound.

Advertisement

Considering most Americans are one emergency away from serious financial hardship, sometimes, even parents need to lean on their adult children for help, even though it's certainly not considered the norm. Then again, this current economy is anything but normal, so it's time to erase the stigma.

A parent is feeling guilty because they need to move in with their adult son due to financial difficulties.

The struggling parent wrote, "I am finding it hard to make it on my paycheck with the way things are going now." And sadly, they aren't alone. They explained that their son had offered to let them move in, asking only for a small monthly contribution. "I currently only have about $200 a month left after paying debts and medical stuff," they shared. They added that anything unexpected makes it extremely difficult to keep up with bills.

Advertisement

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

The parent doesn't offer much information in terms of their job, salary, or savings, but even the most frugal and financially sound individuals can get hit hard, especially when it comes to medical debt. According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the average single person needs to make about $45,000 a year, or $21.63 an hour, at a full-time job in order to get by, but of course, some states are more expensive than others.

That's the amount an adult needs to live, barring any unforeseen expenses or emergencies. According to a 2025 survey by U.S. News & World Report, 40% of Americans would be financially derailed by an unexpected $1000 expense. Now, think about medical costs, including anything major like cancer treatments or emergency surgery. Those bills, even with insurance, would be absolutely devastating.

Advertisement

The parent stressed they only wanted to move in with their son temporarily to get a handle on their savings again.

If they moved in with their son and only had to pay the agreed-upon $500 a month, they would have around $800 left over each month, which would make things much more manageable. Still, the parent expressed feeling guilty about it. "I'm the adult and should be able to make it on my own," they wrote.

They pointed out that it usually goes the other way around, with adult children moving back in with their parents, not the parents moving in with their children. Because of that, they were ashamed.

Most commenters were supportive because when it comes right down to it, we're all feeling the strain. "The fact that you're hesitant is a pretty big indicator that you've been the kind of parent who deserves this," one user wrote. Others added that the parent should just focus on being a good roommate who helps out with cooking and cleaning.

Advertisement

Some people shared personal stories, reinforcing how common situations like this are. "I've been trying to get my elderly father to move in with me and my family for years," one user wrote. They explained that their dad doesn't have much money, relies on Supplemental Security Income, and is lonely in his home. It illustrates how many adult children would be more than happy to have a parent come live with them.

Parents moving in with adult children is becoming a trend.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to the Institute on Aging, a health care organization based in San Francisco, it has become increasingly common for parents to move in with their adult children. The organization explained the concept of the "boomerang generation," where young adults move out of their parents’ homes only to return after realizing how expensive it is to live independently.

Now, however, the opposite is starting to happen. More parents are moving in with their children. There are several reasons behind this shift, including rising housing costs, the need for elderly care, the high price of full-time private care, a desire to spend more time with the family, and the benefit of sharing living expenses.

The main takeaway is that a parent moving in with their child can be a positive and smart decision. Since the child is open to it, it becomes clear that it can benefit both sides. The parent will have a chance to save money, and the child gets to spend more time with someone they love.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.