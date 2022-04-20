The Image You See First In This Optical Illusion Reveals Why You View The World Around You As You Do

Look at the person to your right. Look at the person to your left. If you aren't sitting next to people, look up and around (walk if you have to) until you see another person.

Whoever that person is you come across, they see the world differently than you do,

It doesn't matter how much we might have in common or how close we are, friends, parents, lovers — we each see the world with our own personal perspective. That's one of the many joys of being a person!

And your personal worldview is also something a simple, optical-illusion based personality test can reveal to you.

The way we see the world isn't just unique, it affects the way that we live. How we see the world directly impacts how we relate to it, and that can affect everything from the dreams we pursue, the goals we set out to achieve, the jobs we do, and the people we seek out to have in our lives.

Figuring this out is only one step towards leading the richest life imaginable. Once you've unlocked those secrets, you'll be on a path to true happiness and success.

First, you need to figure out how exactly you see the world, and that's not always easy. That's where I come in! I'm here with a personality test for you to take that will take just seconds but give you so many answers.

It couldn't easier.

Begin by looking at the picture below and making a note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusion based personality test reveals about your primary worldview.

Note: This personality test is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

If you saw...

1. The Cat

If you saw the cat first, you're the kind of person who sees the world as something to be conquered.

You tackle each and every day with alacrity, energy, and sheer force of will. You aren't the sort of person who ever waits around for someone else to open a sticky door, you'd rather just barrel through shoulder first, bruises be damned.

Your lust for life is admirable, but not everything can be solved by knocking it over. Don't be afraid to reassess situations and see if there's a different way of tackling what you want.

2. The Butterfly

If you saw the butterfly first, you see the world as a place guided by unseen forces.

You believe in the supernatural, in fate, in destiny, and you believe that no matter what you say or do things are always going to work out exactly the way that they should. You don't think you have much control, and it doesn't bother you.

I'm not here to tell you that fate isn't real, but I would like to take a second to tell you that putting your heart into something will never steer you wrong. Don't be afraid to chase your dreams, even if you are worried they aren't meant to be.

3. The Yogi

If you saw the yogi first, you're the kind of person who sees themselves as the center of the universe.

You aren't selfish or arrogant, but you don't look much beyond your own small place in the universe. You only worry about things if they are impeding your happiness, comfort, or success.

There is more to the universe than you. Seek out connections with others outside your small realm and you just may find yourself capable of depths you never thought you could achieve.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.