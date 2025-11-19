The ability to manage and regulate your emotions is essential to how people perceive you. It also has an epic impact on your own mental and emotional health. If you are an emotionally unstable person, you will experience highs and lows, exhibit impulsive behavior, and be unreasonably sensitive.

Your emotions can switch with the wind, taking you from being on top of the world to feeling extremely sad and even lashing out. To the outside world, your reactions will seem disproportionate to the incident at hand.

Emotionally volatile people have a hard time controlling their responses and often feel overwhelmed, causing them to react verbally and physically in ways they might later regret. Their temperament can lead to problems with maintaining friendships and relationships because most level-headed people would prefer not to deal with their instability.

Research demonstrates that emotion regulation significantly impacts interpersonal relationships, showing that greater impulsivity is associated with less accommodation to partner behavior, reduced perspective-taking, and increased family conflict.

It can be difficult to recognize that you might be emotionally volatile on your own because it’s the norm. You have to rely on the feedback and actions from the people around you to let you know that your behavior is unacceptable and harmful.

It only takes 10 seconds to uncover if you’re sweet-natured — or secretly short-fused

In a video, TikToker Mia Yilin introduced a psychology test that helps viewers determine whether they are friendly to other people or tend to be emotionally volatile in their interactions. The test is centered around an image of a mountain created by artist Martijn Schrijver.

The image of a snow-covered mountain is shown over Yilin’s head, and she starts by asking viewers, “What’s the first thing you see in this picture?" Once you decide what you saw on your first look, she goes on to explain what your selection means.

Martijn Schrijver

What your results mean:

If you saw the mountain first

According to Yilin, seeing the mountain first tells you that you are a person with a big heart who is extremely friendly. "You don’t like to argue over small things, so you often let others have their way. Although you sometimes lack initiative in life, you are super hard-working and always give everything 100%, even if you don’t get much in return," Yilin says.

People who see the mountain take things in stride and don’t let little things bother them. They are more inclined to leave a situation alone than go to war over it. Although not that ambitious, they do whatever they choose to do well and consider a job well done its own reward.

If you saw the dog first

Seeing a dog first means, according to Yilin, “You like to pretend that you are indifferent to the major life events happening around you, but, in reality, you feel anxious and insecure. You’re quite emotionally volatile."

Yilin adds that people who saw the dog first are over the moon when things go their way, but if they face setbacks in their plans, they are frustrated. "You also take promises super seriously, and what annoys you the most are people who go back on their word," Yilin adds.

People who saw a dog like to "fake it ‘til they make it." They bury their intense emotions under a veil of disinterest, but deep down inside are extremely bothered.

These people take failures hard and become solemn when things don’t pay out. So, if you make a promise to someone who identified the dog first, you’d better keep it, or they’ll hold it against you forever.

The good news is that emotional regulation is a skill that can be learned and strengthened at any stage of life.

Research shows that providing individuals with tools to regulate emotional responding has a direct positive impact on well-being

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.