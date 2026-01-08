Mom Worries She's 'Overreacting' After Learning Only Students Whose Parents Can Afford To Donate Classroom Supplies Can Retake Quizzes

A mom questioned whether she was overreacting after learning that one of her daughter's high school teachers instituted a policy that only allowed students to retake quizzes if they donated supplies to the classroom. She argued that not all parents could afford to donate supplies, and that meant kids living in financial instability wouldn't be given the opportunity to improve their grades.

Posting about the dilemma to Reddit, the mom found that perhaps her views weren't over-the-top and the classroom policy was exclusionary, even if it wasn't intended in that way. The fact remains that teachers are stretched thin and classroom necessities are in short supply, but that sad reality shouldn't penalize students from low-income families.

A mom shared that only students whose parents can afford to donate classroom supplies are given the opportunity to retake quizzes.

"My [high school] age daughter (public school) brought home her syllabus for her new classes this semester for me to review and sign," the mom began in her Reddit post. "In one class, the teacher offered retake passes in exchange for classroom supplies such as copy paper and Lysol wipes. There was also a class fee."

She explained that while she's in a position to provide these things for her daughter's classroom, she couldn't help but think that not every child's household was in the same boat. Considering many people are struggling to provide necessities within their own homes, it's safe to say that they most likely can't afford to do the same for their child's class.

"Before you jump all over me, please understand that I taught this exact subject in a neighboring district. I burned out after 11 years and had to walk away," she admitted. "What bothers me is that this teacher only provides certain learning opportunities to those whose [parents] can pay. Students can only retake quizzes if they have one of these passes."

Many parents have had to choose between their child's school supplies and groceries.

In a study from Inuit Credit Karma, over a third (39%) of surveyed parents with at least one child attending school during the 2025-2026 year reported that they were unable to afford back-to-school shopping. Nearly half, 44%, took on debt as a result, up from 34% in 2024.

At the same time, more than half (54%) of parents sacrificed necessities, such as groceries, to ensure their kids had the necessary notebooks, pens, and folders to start the school year right. The economy and inflation, combined with stagnant wages and an abysmal job market, have exacerbated the issue.

An estimated 60% noted that the high cost of living is why back-to-school shopping was untenable this year. In fact, 38% said they spent between $500 and $1,500 on back-to-school expenses.

Educators are mostly responsible for buying their own classroom supplies.

It's common for teachers to ask students and parents to chip in for various school supplies. They'll request everything from paper towels and hand sanitizers to wipes and even markers to help alleviate the cost of buying it all themselves. That doesn't mean kids whose parents can't contribute should be penalized, however.

Most teachers aren't living off lavish salaries; instead, they have to spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket every year just to make sure their classrooms function. However, it's also unfair that those costs are getting pushed onto parents and students.

The mom who posted this made it clear that she wasn't in any way trying to villainize her daughter's teacher, but seemed to question the lack of access that some parents may have. School funding is a growing problem, but it's a double-edged sword because education is more important than it's ever been. Kids, regardless of their financial backgrounds, should have the opportunity to learn. If they put in the work and want to retake quizzes for a better grade, they shouldn't have to pay for that privilege.

