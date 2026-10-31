One In Three Americans Judge Each Other By An Oddly Specific Habit

Americans are a judgy bunch, especially when it comes to how people take their coffee. They're just assuming all kinds of things about you when you get to the front of the Starbucks line.

It sounds silly, but first impressions happen over some of the most trivial things, and we all do it. Think about it next time you're waiting for your latte. Did you quietly scoff at the selfie the person took with their pumpkin spice latte?

Advertisement

Research shows that a lot of Americans judge others by how they order their coffee.

Drinking coffee is kind of a unifier in our society. Most people do it, and it's perfectly safe to have strong opinions about it without really causing a kerfuffle.

A complicated coffee order might make someone seem high maintenance, while a basic cup of drip could give off a more easygoing vibe. Let's not even get started on the decaf and herbal tea only drinkers.

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While none of these assumptions necessarily say anything meaningful about someone's actual personality, that doesn't stop others from making them. According to a survey from Talker Research, around 33% of the over 1500 adults that were surveyed said they judge people based on their coffee preferences. That's around 1 in 3 Americans just quietly judging each other on one of the only simple pleasures we have to help us get through the workday.

Some people have coffee orders they're too embarrassed to ask for in public.

On the flip side, about 23% of people surveyed confessed that they would only order their favorite coffee in secret because they were worried about being judged. That's kind of a bummer.

Something as harmless as an afternoon treat could make someone feel self-conscious. But when coffee shops offer endless combinations of syrups and flavors, it's easy to make snap judgments even though we would probably think the caramel whipped-cream creation is delicious.

Advertisement

Unusual combinations that were mentioned in the research included coffee with maple syrup and peanuts, coffee poured over black tea, and a double espresso loaded with five sugars, butter, whipped cream, and caramel syrup. These orders might sound strange to someone who likes a simple cup of coffee, but taste is personal.

Even knowing that, feeling embarrassed about something so small says a lot about how other people's opinions can influence our choices. Nobody wants to feel like they're being watched or silently judged for the things that make them happy. Life is already full of enough things to worry about; we should all let people think what they will.

Americans can't always agree on what counts as coffee.

The real dividing point in the research seemed to be what Americans deem real coffee, but you get completely different answers depending on who you ask. 78 percent of respondents considered frappuccinos to be coffee, but only 31% felt the same way about a Pink Drink. This makes things a bit more complicated.

Advertisement

Jelena Stanojkovic | Shutterstock

These disagreements show just how much individual taste affects the way people view food and drinks. Someone who loves strong, bitter coffee might struggle to understand why someone else wants theirs loaded with sweeteners. Coffee has become such a major part of everyday culture that even the definition itself can spark some strong thoughts.

People drink coffee for different reasons, and there's no official right or wrong way to have it. A drink doesn't have to meet another person's standards to be worth ordering. And if someone wants to argue that your favorite beverage technically isn't coffee, you have to realize that they're not the one drinking it. You might as well order what you truly want.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human-interest topics.