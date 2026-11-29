Gen Xers and older millennials are most people's parents right now, so they know a thing or two about life. They've been around the block a couple of times, and they're pretty sure they know what they're talking about when it comes to the right way to spend a weekend.

The weekend habits of Gen X and older millennials that younger generations should really try:

1. Enjoying slow, unstructured mornings

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Today, everyone seems to need to move at 2x speed, whether they're running late or not. Millennials and Gen X have noticed, and they think it's time to calm down a little bit.

Weekends used to be a time to have slow, unstructured mornings to relax with a cup of coffee and a nice breakfast with your family. And Gen X and older millennials think that we should return to this serenity. Daniel Wysocki, a board-certified psychologist, told TheHealthy, "Starting your day with this slow-living mindset helps us not get caught up in the what-ifs and anxieties of the day ahead." He added, "Slowness refers to a shift in our perception of time rather than actually [expecting] it to pass more slowly.”

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2. Reading fiction novels instead of self-help books

In recent years, the self-help book industry has exploded. From 2013 to 2019, publishing of this genre has gone up by 11%, growing annually by up to 18.6 million volumes.

Non-fiction and self-help books are wonderful, but they rarely transport you while reading, and this is what Gen X and millennials understand.

Cognitive scientist Keith Oatley, in his 2016 Trends in Cognitive Sciences article "Fiction: Simulation of Social Worlds," compares reading fiction with a flight simulator for the mind. Fiction books transport readers to far-off worlds and train empathy through fictional characters they grow to care for and love. And they are a whole lot of fun. Weekends should be fun. It's time to bring that back.

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3. Avoiding work emails and staying off social media as much as possible

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Older millennials and Gen Xers grew up without screens, so they really understand the value of taking time away from them. That's what weekends are for after all.

Weekends should be used to disconnect from both work, of course, and social media. It's okay to still want to have your phone handy; emergencies happen, but cutting out the doomscrolling on the weekend is always a good plan.

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4. Doing a mini declutter of the home

Using your time on the weekend to slowly declutter your home is a great way to be productive without doing too much. It's easy to just accumulate stuff and shove the junk in a closet, but working on the mess a little at a time will make everything more manageable.

Not only does decluttering make your house look good, it literally declutters your mind as well. Professor Stan Goldberg, Ph.D., explained, "What many people don’t realize is that the effects of cluttering can be outside of their awareness, either because it is subtle or hidden. It's like a pebble in your shoe. It may not be so annoying that you will remove it before you start hiking; you may not even be aware of it. But after a few miles, it will make your outing less than pleasant."

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5. Spending time with family and friends

The 40-plus crowd remembers weekends being fun. It was a time spent with family and friends. During the week, everyone has so many things going on. Weekends are essential for keeping you bonded with loved ones.

Co-founder of Hotwire.com and CEO of Zillow, Spencer Rascoff, says that family time on the weekends is so important that he flies home every weekend, regardless of where he is or where he needs to be the next week.

6. Taking calming walks outside

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Older gens love taking walks because it gets them outside and clears their head while also getting some exercise. Getting out in nature and allowing creativity to flow is so healthy and helpful for clearing your mind. It's also just really good for well-being.

A 2019 study out of the University of Exeter’s medical school found that people who spent time in nature were more likely to report good health and high well-being compared to people who spent all their time inside.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.