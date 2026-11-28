Avoiding your phone and doing digital detoxes are enough to promote better mental health.

And when you add in analog hobbies to try something new, you're setting yourself up for intentional growth. Becoming a better person doesn't have to mean sacrificing joy, but it might mean giving up your phone so you can nourish your brain.

Hobbies from the 70s and 80s that are better for your brain than every app on your phone

1. Keeping a diary and writing down what happened each day

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Brain dumping into a journal when you feel overwhelmed is such an underrated way to deal with stress. Your hands might hurt from writing, but your brain finally has the space to release all the things you'd otherwise spend hours overthinking.

Just take everything from your brain and get it out onto a piece of paper. Even keeping a diary is a classically analog way for people to protect their brains. According to University of Rochester Medicine experts, it's also a great way to control symptoms of mental health struggles and improve your mood.

"Therapeutic journaling helps people experiencing racing or overwhelming thoughts. Writing these thoughts down can be healing and may clear mental space for less intense or intrusive thoughts," an article reviewed by psychologist Rachel Goldman says. And it's therapy that doesn't have a price tag.

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2. Reading books from the library

Without bookshop-to-door delivery platforms and online readers making it easy to read a new book, people from the 70s and 80s built community at the public library. They combed through sections of the aisles and made friends. They gave themselves a deadline to finish books before they had to be returned.

It's the kind of hobby that became a way of life, as it should, for many people. With mindless entertainment today, it's arguably more important than ever. And from an emotional standpoint, we could use the empathy reading offers in our increasingly narcissistic society.

3. Going outside and meeting your neighbors

Being neighborly looks different for every single generation and person, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have the power to positively impact everyone. It's the kind of unstructured play that latchkey kids experienced growing up, but for adults.

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Instead of staying cooped up inside your home and feeling anxious about leaving, make it a practice to go for a walk in the neighborhood. Social connection can be a prescription for our ailments, including loneliness. And with the right intention, it can be a hobby that you look forward to every day.

4. Playing cards with friends or alone at home

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A study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that playing old-school card games can actually protect your brain health, giving you a chance to strengthen your cognitive abilities that doomscrolling just can't beat.

Maybe it's hosting a game night with friends or playing card games like solitaire by yourself. No matter what it is, trading the mindless scroll that leaves you feeling drained for something more tactile is what your brain needs to feel better.

5. Going through a cookbook and trying something new

When you create something tangible for yourself, it gives you a practical sense of achievement. Even if it's the most basic meal, cooking and baking boost our mood and give us a sense of purpose that's often lacking when we waste time scrolling online.

It could be the traditional 70s or 80s recipe box somewhere in your house or from a saved laundry list of recipes you want to try, but swapping screen time for a new meal leaves you in better spirits.

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6. Scrapbooking or filling a journal page with 'junk'

Junk journaling is the new scrapbooking craze for many younger people. Rather than printing photos and creating an aesthetically pleasing scrapbook, as 70s and 80s kids and adults did, Gen Zers now collect their trash as a reminder of their days and weeks.

They save receipts and movie tickets, and even food packages and wrappers. Whatever serves as a reminder of their day goes in the junk journal. It's this kind of unique creativity that will almost always make us happy, and creative projects also promote better cognitive abilities and aging.

7. Watching nature and birds in the backyard

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Being out in nature and even birdwatching isn't specific to the 70s and 80s, but there's a pretty good chance that adults raised in these decades had more time to spend outdoors. Even just sitting by a window and watching the clouds or trees is powerful enough to boost our mood and relieve stress, as a 2025 study suggests.

"If getting outside is not possible for certain people or on certain days, the benefits of vicarious or indirect exposure to nature are well established. Looking out the window at nature, watching nature shows, playing bird songs, or having a potted plant inside have been found to have psychological and physiological benefits as well," psychologist Sandra Wartski says.

Even if it's spending five minutes in the morning on the back porch or watching greenery outside just exist, it's powerful.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.