Officers Sent To 91-Year-Old Woman’s Home For A Welfare Check Relieved To Discover Why She Couldn’t Answer Her Phone

We all have our vices, spending our free time totally engrossed in fun that we forget the world around us. Being elderly doesn't make anyone immune to those activities, either.

Case in point, a 91-year-old Westlake, Ohio resident. When she didn't answer any of her calls throughout the day, including her daily check-in, a welfare check was requested. It turns out, one of her newfound obsessions, a game on her phone, was distracting her.

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Police were relieved when they caught the 91-year-old woman playing a video game on her phone.

The concern began on April 9th, when the Westlake resident did not answer her daily check-in phone call, which was programmed through an automated system designed to send daily calls to vulnerable residents.

The system alerted a dispatcher, who also could not reach the woman. After contacting her daughter, who claimed that her mom should be home, the dispatcher sent police to her residence to conduct a welfare check. However, the police found a similar result when knocking on her door: no answer.

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After speaking with her neighbors and noticing the car in her garage, cops entered through the garage door. While there had originally been suspicions that the woman was unwell, they found her entirely safe, playing video games on her phone.

The resident was stunned and appreciative of the concern, but claimed she was trying to beat her record on a "bubble pop" game, which explained her radio silence.

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The addictive qualities of phone apps have skyrocketed the number of people distracted by screens.

This woman is not alone in her extreme investment in these types of games. It has been 14 years since the release of the chart-topping app Candy Crush, a game where users match rows of candy to earn points and move up levels. It's still wildly popular.

There has been a pattern in similar apps since then, with the inclusion of the "bubble pop" genre, which mirrors the Candy Crush system of matching icons and beating levels. Since the rise of these games, there has been a major jump in phone usage. In 2013, the estimated average daily phone usage was 2 hours. Now, in 2026, it is reported that the average is 4 hours and 37 minutes, more than doubling the time. Obviously, social media plays a huge role in the increase, but these games also contribute significantly.

For a lot of users, these mobile games are a way to unwind after a stressful day, and the apps use all the right tools to effectively captivate audiences. Bright colors, fun and interactive sounds, and easy accessibility are all features that are commonly used by game developers to keep people playing.

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While it's important to find a way to destress, and mobile games can be good in moderation to help with things like cognition or problem-solving, being "on the game" too much can be problematic for your health. When developing an addiction to these games that feed off of engagement, it can disrupt your circadian rhythm, similar to the Westlake resident.

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It's okay to play phone games as long as you limit your engagement and it doesn't impact your life.

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Dr. Joseph F. Chandler, assistant professor of psychology at Birmingham-Southern College, stated that "[p]eople are often playing these games when they should be sleeping or winding down without bright screens."

It is generally recommended that you put your phone down an hour or two before bed so your mind can adjust to the dark. When we look at a screen for a prolonged period before bed, it delays R.E.M. sleep by tricking our brains into mistaking the blue light for daylight.

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So while it's okay to unwind with some mindless fun on your phone, it's important to take it in healthy doses so we can take care of our bodies and minds. There are plenty of other activities that can stimulate serotonin without being on a screen, like doing puzzles, reading, listening to music, or journaling.

Stepping away from your phone for a bit can prevent misunderstandings like the one in Westlake from happening as often. While Westlake Captain Jerry Vogel said that "[e]verybody got a good laugh out of it", it's best to avoid any fright by making sure to be mindful about our mobile app usage and overall screen time.

Regardless of whether you are a video gamer or not, it's important to keep in contact with your loved ones to let them know you're doing okay. These distractions may be tempting, but don't let them evolve into addictions, and certainly don't neglect your personal care as a result of them.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.