The Number One Weight Loss Tip, According To A Dietitian

In today's diet culture, losing weight can feel like an uphill battle. No matter how much you diet, cut calories, or hit the gym, the weight just won't budge off for some people.

So, how can we lose weight that doesn't involve starving ourselves? Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp has a great tip to share to help you lose weight — and no, it doesn't involve crash dieting.

The Best Way To Lose Weight

If you're aiming to lose weight, you don't have to follow an ultra-restrictive diet to get there. And I get it, it's easy to feel pressured by society into starving ourselves to get that Kardashian bod. But as Sharp wisely puts it, "Forget that."

If you truly desire to lose weight just increase your protein intake. According to Sharp, "Research shows that increasing the percentage of calories from proteins by 15-30% can lead to a reduction in calorie intake by up to 400."

Sharp states that you want to try and get 20-35 grams of protein per meal. This aids in weight loss and prevents overeating, as a higher protein intake helps us feel full for longer periods.

And while this is great, incorporating more protein into your diet can be challenging for some. So, what are the most effective ways to boost our protein intake?

Simple Ways To Add Protein To Your Diet

1. Meat

The easiest way to increase protein is through meat consumption. Harvard Health explains that meats like chicken, turkey, pork, and beef are high in proteins, iron, and zinc.

However, if you prefer, meats like tuna, salmon, and mackerel, are also great options.

2. Dairy

"Alongside meat, try to add dairy to your diet," says Harvard Health. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt can help meet your protein goals.

I personally love to eat yogurt with berries. This not only helps me meet my protein goals but is also incredibly delicious, especially for those with a sweet tooth.

3. Soy products

We haven't forgotten about the vegans and vegetarians! According to Harvard Health, "Soy products like tofu and tempeh are high-protein."

Shockingly, just one-quarter cup of tofu can provide you with seven grams of protein.

4. Nuts and seeds

Another vegan-friendly option is nuts and seeds. Nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, and peanuts are great sources of protein.

For additional protein, consider incorporating chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds into your diet. But be aware of your nut consumption!

Harvard Health writes that nuts are high in calories and fat. So, ensure you portion your meals accordingly.

Crash dieting is tough and often unsustainable. However, by boosting your protein intake, you can not only achieve your weight loss goals but also feel full and satisfied throughout your journey.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.