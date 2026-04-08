Restaurants & Bars Are Starting To Ban Phones, But Some People Say It’s Unsafe

Lately, more restaurants and bars have been asking patrons to refrain from using their phones, and it's definitely sparked some debate. Their goal is to bring back real conversations, but not everyone is on board.

According to a report from Axios, there are a handful of states with restaurants and bars restricting phone usage for customers. There are even some places that are asking patrons to lock up their phones so they aren't even tempted to pull them out. The problem that has arisen, however, centers around safety concerns, especially for women.

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Restaurants and bars are starting to ban phones.

Axios found that 11 states now have individual restaurants or bars with some form of phone restriction or a "digital-detox incentive." For example, Washington, D.C., has the most venues in the U.S., with five restaurants and bars that have this policy. Others can be found in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, and Texas.

It's not just independent bars and restaurants, either. Delilah's, an upscale chain often frequented by celebrities like Blake Lively, Beyoncé, and Drake, has a "no phones, no posting" policy at its restaurants in Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami to "protect guest privacy and preserve the intimate atmosphere," according to a company post.

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There's even a Chick-fil-A in Towson Place, Maryland, which is the second among the fast-food chain's locations to offer free ice cream if families keep their phones away from the table. A location in Suwanee, Georgia, first offered the incentive in 2016, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain told Axios. Mike Salzarulo, co-owner of a cocktail bar called Antagonist in North Carolina, told Axios that the business's policy of locking customers' phones away for two hours was to "build a place that kind of forces you to connect."

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Most people are intrigued by the fact that restaurants and bars are going phone-free.

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Influencer Andrea "Dre" Fox loved the experience of locking away her cell in a Yondr phone pouch at Antagonist. Speaking to Axios, Fox explained, "A phone-free bar brought me an experience I rarely have, total disconnection. No pings to ignore, no photos to snap, just pure focus on my husband and our intense game of Scrabble. Oddly enough? I walked away feeling more connected (to him) than ever."

A San Francisco food-based trend expert named Kara Nielsen told the outlet, "People are realizing that by removing the phones, some really positive things happen, mostly by people engaging with other people." Studies and other evidence have shown that there is a negative impact on smartphone use and being on social media all the time, which has helped prompt a shift toward phone-free restaurants and bars.

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Consumer Affairs data from 2024 show Americans typically check their phones 144 times per day and spend about 4.5 hours on their devices. But certain generations, including Gen Z, are trying to spend less time on their phones. An estimated 63% of Gen Z adults are making a conscious effort to unplug, according to a December 2025 survey from Talker Research.

However, there are others who pointed out that it may be unsafe.

In a TikTok video of NBC journalist Yamiche Alcindor visiting the first bar in Washington, D.C. with a no-cellphones policy, many people were a bit skeptical about whether this was a safe policy.

In the comments section, people pointed out that not having access to a phone could be especially dangerous for women who may rely on them to call for help in case they're being harassed or put in an uncomfortable situation, especially when out at a bar or restaurant late at night.

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"The problem isn't that people can't stay off a phone; it's the issue that comes with being in a dangerous scenario and not having anybody to call for or an emergency that you may not be able to pick up for. The idea's cool, but not in this days society," one person pointed out, while another added, "Unsafe for women, what about parents with kids, those who are primarily caregivers of their parents, etc. Nope."

On the other side of the coin, however, is the reality that in the not-so-distant past, everyone went out without access to a cell phone. Parents would leave information, such as the restaurant name and number, with a sitter in case of an emergency. It's absolutely possible, and these establishments aren't saying you can't bring your phone. They are mostly just asking you not to use it while you're eating and drinking.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to being able to balance comfort with connection. What works for one group of people might not work for another. If you don't want to be without a phone, don't frequent an establishment with a ban.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.