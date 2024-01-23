The Parents Of The Child I Babysit Tried To Get Me In The Bedroom With Them

For many teens and young adults, babysitting is a right of passage. It's an ideal first job, as it allows you to make your own schedule, have flexibility, and even have a say in how much you get paid. However, the family you work for can make or break your experience.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Molly shared a storytime about a babysitting gig she had at the age of 19. Although she had developed a bond and a love for the family over the eight months she watched their children, she was completely caught off guard when the parents came home one Wednesday night.

The parents came home drunk and asked if Molly could stay longer and go into the bedroom with them.

“So the parents of the children I babysit tried to take me to the bedroom with them,” she started her video. “As in with the parents, like the parents were trying to sequester me for bedroom activities.”

Molly usually babysat for the family every Wednesday night, so the parents could go on a date. They usually arrived home by 10:30 p.m., but on this particular night, they asked Molly if she could stay a bit longer, to which she agreed.

"It's their date night," she said, "I want them to have fun."

The parents arrived home at 12:30 in the morning, but they were not their usual selves. “They walk in the door, they're very visibly smashed. They're stumbling a little bit, and they're giggling a ton,” Molly explained. “I thought it was cute that they had a little bit too much fun on their date.”

But the night got weirder once the parents started talking. Molly asked how their night went, and they responded, saying that their night out was great and that they had actually talked about her at one point. Curious to know what they were saying about her, Molly asked.

Photo: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels

They looked at each other, giggled some more, and responded, saying they thought she was really cute and pretty. Although she admitted that the parents were "good-looking," Molly simply responded, saying she was glad that their night went well and they had a fun time together.

As she was about to head out the door, the parents looked at each other and questioned out loud if they should ask her another question.

“We can't blow our one chance,” the mother said.

The dad then looked at her and stated that if Molly was not interested in what he was about to ask, then they could act like the conversation never even happened. Confusion filled her head, but the parents said something she never thought they would ask: “Would you like to come upstairs with us and just maybe take a shower and see where things go?”

She considered going upstairs "for the plot," meaning it would make an interesting story. However, she did not feel comfortable proceeding forward with the parents’ plan.

After standing in silence for 10 seconds wondering how to get out of the situation, Molly giggled and smiled, ensuring that the parents didn't feel weird. She quickly said good night to them and sent a Venmo request for payment.

Molly returned to the home the following Wednesday.

When she walked into the house and asked the father how he was doing, he claimed that he didn't recall anything from that night when they came home drunk.

Since the parents did not remember the conversation, Molly played it off as though nothing happened. "We never mentioned that conversation again," she said.

This story should serve as a reminder to parents about their behavior when having a night out to themselves. Although you have the night off, remember to drink responsibly. You never know what you might say to your babysitter when drunk, or the reaction you will get from the sitter.

As for the babysitters, remember that safety comes first! If you are uncomfortable in a situation between you and the parents, leave as quickly as possible.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.