Multi-Millionaire Stay-At-Home Mom Breaks Down Her 2-Year-Old Son's Monthly Allowance

For parents, the care and feeding of children is an investment in both their current well-being and their future.

While people’s parenting styles vary, the core of what parents want for their kids remains the same: Parents want their kids to feel loved, safe, and have opportunities to learn and grow provided to them.

One mom’s approach to raising her toddler appears to rely on the idea that money can, in fact, buy you love.

A multi-millionaire stay-at-home mom broke down her 2-year-old’s monthly allowance.

Malaikah Rajah lives in Dubai with her husband and toddler and she recently chronicled how she allocates her son's impressive allowance.

The 2-year-old has a full-time personal chauffeur, which costs $5,000 a month, to cart him and his mom around Dubai so he can attend his various toddler activities.

His gymnastics lessons cost $1,000 a month. The mom also buys her son play sessions at an indoor playground three times a week, which runs her $900 a month. His swimming lessons are $1,700 a month.

Photo: Edneil Jocusol / Pexels

Keeping up appearances seems to be of the highest priority to Rajah, who outfits her son in expensive fashions.

“We have luxury and designer shopping, which is $10,000 a month,” she said, showing footage of her husband pushing her son in a stroller past a Chanel store. She also shared that her son gets custom-made clothes, “because kids grow out of their clothes super quickly, we have custom-made tailored clothes, which is $3,000 a month.”

“Of course, we have to have weekly haircuts to keep his hair looking neat and tidy,” she said, and those haircuts run $680 a month.

“We have daily massages, which come up to around $4,000 per month,” she exclaimed.

“And of course, because his mom doesn’t know how to cook, food is completely unlimited, there’s no budget to it, because he has all of his meals outside,” she said.

Photo: cottonbro studio / Pexels

She revealed that their fun days out as a family are also on an unlimited budget, “because he is going to be homeschooled.”

It’s unfair to judge a parent on how they’re raising their kids, with or without knowing their full story. Parents should have the right to parent in peace, yet so often, that’s a luxury only given to the wealthy or middle class.

Being a multi-millionaire in the United Arab Emirates is far from most parenting experiences, especially in the U.S., where the cost of having kids seems only to be rising.

In 2017, The U.S. Department of Agriculture published a report that calculated the costs of raising children from birth to adulthood, finding that the cost of raising a child in 2015 was $233,610. When adjusted for inflation in 2022, that number came out to $290,014.

Yet the USDA math is based on an inflation rate of 2.2%, which is way lower than the actual current American experience of rising inflation and exorbitantly expensive childcare.

By adjusting the inflation rate to 4%, the total cost of raising a child until age 18 was $310,605, yet it’s important to note that that number is based on a middle-class family and doesn’t include paying for the cost of college.

The age-old adage claims that money can’t buy happiness, yet it can certainly buy access and stability, both of which are of huge value to parents, and to anyone who's just trying to get by.