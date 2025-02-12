Mom Of 7 Says She Wants To Have At Least 15 Kids Because Of The Government Benefits That Fuel Her Lifestyle

Government benefits are intended to help people, and no one in need should be afraid to use them. However, some people have figured out ways to play the system, including a mom of seven on TikTok.

The mom said she wants to have at least 15 kids because of the government benefits that fuel her lifestyle.

The mom goes by @blackbeauty_235 on TikTok. In a recent video, she hopped onto the "we listen and we don't judge" trend to share a confession of her own.

Advertisement

“We listen, but we don’t judge,” she began. “Yes, I had my first child at 13. I got pregnant at 13.” While many would find this information shocking, she wasn’t done sharing.

Advertisement

“Then I had another one at 15,” she continued. “Then popped another one at 16, then 17, then 18, 19 and so on.”

“Yes, I have seven kids — I’m not ashamed of it — from seven different men, and I’m currently pregnant right now with my eighth child,” she shared. “And that’s by my food stamp plug that helps me get $3,000 a month in food and groceries.”

The mom said she had absolutely no regrets.

“I was young, but I don’t care,” she confessed. “I don’t care. I love seven kids, and I’m gonna continue to have more and more and more. Might end up with 15 next year. Who knows?”

Advertisement

Dubbing herself "your food stamp queen," she claimed that she does all of this to fund her lifestyle, which is undoubtedly quite expensive with that many children to care for. “Seven kids, seven baby daddies.”

The mom frequently posts content about the $3000 she receives in food stamps, often including her children in the videos. She's shown herself "swiping her EBT card" at Hibachi, Little Ceasers, McDonalds, and Taco Bell. EBT stands for Electronic Benefit Transfer and is a system used to access food stamp benefits.

Advertisement

The amount of food stamps a person can receive is based on several factors.

While this mom could technically be receiving any number of government benefits, the ones she repeatedly referred to were food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “SNAP helps low-income people buy the food they need for good health … The amount of SNAP benefits you can get is based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan, which is an estimate of how much it costs to buy food to prepare nutritious, low-cost meals for your household.”

A person's eligibility is based on their income and the number of people in their household. In most states, a family of eight must not make more than the gross monthly income requirement of $5,712 and the net monthly income requirement of $4,394 to be qualified.

Advertisement

So, this mother can not be making more than roughly $5,000 monthly, which wouldn’t be unheard of. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average American made $1,185 a week in the fourth quarter of 2024, or $4,740 a month. Assuming she is the sole breadwinner in the household, it’s feasible that she would be making the right amount to receive SNAP benefits, especially with that many mouths to feed.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.