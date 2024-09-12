Mom Says That Parents Who Need Alcohol At Children's Parties Need To 'Get Help'

For many adults, the term celebration goes hand-in-hand with the presence of alcohol. But when it comes to kid's parties, many parents argue that serving alcohol to the adults in attendance is unnecessary and problematic.

One mom argued that parents who need alcohol at children’s parties need to 'get help.'

Destiny Jewell, a 22-year-old mom, shared her controversial opinion on TikTok.

“Some of you parents need to hear this,” Jewell wrote in the text of her video. “If you see a child’s celebration (birthday party, graduation, etc.) as an opportunity to drink and ‘party,’ you have a problem and need to get help.”

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with craving a couple of beers during a Sunday family cookout. But when it comes to kids’ birthdays, graduation parties, or any function centered around underage kids, there’s really no need for alcohol.

Rather, it’s best to provide a family-friendly environment and allow kids to enjoy a party without the presence of alcohol. It's an opportunity to demonstrate a healthy example and teach kids that alcohol is not necessary to have fun

Commenters agreed that drinking at children's events is a concerning trend among many parents.

Many commenters shared instances of family members and other guests complaining when they decided to have an alcohol-free celebration for their children.

“I had people mad [that] we didn’t have alcohol at my high school grad party,” one user shared in the comments. “My mom's like, ‘The grad can’t even drink, why should we provide you with it?’”

"[I] had to uninvite someone from my son's 2nd birthday party because they asked if they could bring a bottle. Like no, dude," someone else admitted.

“We were the only ones who wouldn't provide alcohol at our kids' parties, and no one ever showed up but they'd all show up if there was alcohol,” another parent wrote. “Made me stop doing parties when we realized.”

Others in the comments insisted that alcohol at kids’ functions is fine in moderation, as parents enjoy the opportunity to wind down with their peers.

“I think it depends on how much the person plans on drinking,” one commenter suggested. “If it’s a couple of beers and no one is acting drunk, I don’t see a problem with it.”

Of course, the inclusion of alcohol at a function is preferable for many parents who just want a break. Those who do serve alcoholic beverages at underage celebrations have the autonomy to do so, but it’s important to stay mindful of how this behavior can grow into a larger problem for our kids.

“Asked my parents not to drink on my birthday, they waited till like 9:30 p.m. and said my birthday was basically over, went to the neighbors with a case of beer… That was 20 years ago,” one user shared honestly. “I’m sorry — this is proof that it literally sticks with you,” Jewell replied to them.

There are various reasons why the consumption of alcohol at a kids’ party is problematic.

Some parents may argue that they know better than to take their drinking too far when it comes to kids’ functions, and that's valid. But not every parent — or guest, for that matter — knows their limits.

While you may assume young kids aren't paying attention, putting on a display of alcohol dependency can be harmful to their understanding of what constitutes a celebration. The example you set is even more relevant when it comes to impressionable teenagers.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks now and then to let loose, but it’s best to save these moments for adult functions rather than your kids’ parties, lest you risk influencing them to adopt an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

Instead of beer, wine, and cocktails, opt for more family-friendly options, like tea, juice, and soda. You’ll better remember the special day, and your kids will appreciate you choosing to be fully present with them.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.