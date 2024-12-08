Mom Says Her Daughter Went To A Sleepover Where There Were 2 'Security Cameras' In Her Friend's Room — 'Last Sleepover My Daughter Will Ever Have'

Letting your child go to a sleepover is a difficult decision. You’re trusting another family to take care of your child overnight and ensure nothing bad happens.

One mom thought she was safe letting her daughter attend a sleepover at a friend’s house, but she encountered a disturbing situation that had the mom questioning her choices.

An 11-year-old told her mom that there were cameras in her friend’s room when she went over for a sleepover.

A mom posted on Reddit asking for advice after her daughter came across a strange situation at her friend’s house.

“My daughter went to a friend’s for a sleepover, with another friend (will not ever be happening again, they are 11-years-old),” she began.

“She told me that there were ‘security cameras’ in her friend’s room. When asked about it, she was told by the parents that they were for security purposes and that they were ‘turned off,’” she continued.

Just dance | Shutterstock

Despite the parents’ assurances that the cameras were not a big deal and 'turned off,' the daughter told her mom that wasn't true.

“My daughter could tell they were still on because the light was still on, so she placed a shirt over them,” the mom explained. “The parent came into the room, removed the shirt, didn’t say anything, and left.”

Luckily, this young girl knew something was off and that she needed to get out of there.

“She’s smart as [expletive] and called me to come and get her, but I feel absolutely disgusted right now and do not know what to do about this,” she shared.

“There could be a possible medical reason,” she conceded, “but even with that … when you have two other children in your care, this is absolutely [expletive] up to me. My daughter felt like their house was a ‘kidnapper’s’ house and I have never been more proud of her for following her gut, but also terrified.”

The mom later added an update to her post after speaking to all of the parents involved.

“I have spoken to the other friend’s mom and told her what I was told,” she said.

It turned out that her daughter’s count was off. “There was only one camera in the room,” she explained. “Their home had multiple cameras around the house, garage, outside and inside.”

Most importantly, she said she had information from the mom who hosted the sleepover.

Just dance | Shutterstock

“I have spoken to the mom in question,” she said. “She called me and told me that it was a monitor they have had in there for years. It’s in their daughter’s room because her room is above the garage and can be accessed through the garage.”

“The mom said she wishes my daughter would have told her it made her uncomfortable and they would have put her in a different room,” she continued. “I mentioned how she did ask about the cameras and how she covered them off and said the mom came back in and uncovered them. Mom denied this and said they just [had] fallen off because she didn’t do that.”

This family did exactly what experts recommend.

The mom later revealed in replies to comments on the post that her daughter was able to alert her that something was wrong because she used their “safe word” in a text.

This is what the Child Rescue Coalition suggested doing.

“A code word gives your child an easy out, and can help get them out of dangerous or uncomfortable situations without raising suspicion," they wrote.

By using something like a code word, circumstances that could potentially be unsafe, like a sleepover, become safer because there is an easy way for a kid to let their parents know something is wrong.

In this case, this girl was able to avoid a situation in which she felt unsafe and uncomfortable. That’s what really matters.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.