Mom Hopes To Find 'Sweet Man' Who Told Her She 'Dropped Cash' So She Could Afford The Toys Her Kids Asked For

We’ve all had times when we’ve been a few dollars short for some reason. Being in that situation never feels good. When you feel like you’re letting other people down because of it, it’s even worse.

One mom found herself in a position where she just didn’t have enough money to buy the things that would make her kids smile. A stranger overheard her tell them no, and he decided to step in and take the concept of random acts of kindness to another level.

A Texas mom was shopping with her kids in Goodwill when a kind stranger made it possible for her to make their day.

The mom, named Cait, is known as @mosstribemama on TikTok, where she shared a sweet post about the interaction she had at a Goodwill store. In a video that was a compilation of different brief clips, Cait showed her two kids excitedly picking out the enormously popular Squishmallows, big stuffed animals that resemble everything from your run-of-the-mill animals to ice cream cones that are extremely soft and squishy, as the name suggests.

#bekind ♬ original sound - womennsoul @mosstribemama I would love to make this go viral and find this sweet man who didn’t have to but did to see my kids smile 😭 this was Goodwill in the League City/ Dickinson area of Texas. Your kindness was everything to us as a mom who doesn’t get to do these things as often as she would like 🥹 #kindness

She also showed herself holding what looked like $40, but the money didn’t come from her own wallet. “To the sweet man who overheard me telling my children we couldn’t get the Squishmallows today in Goodwill and told me I dropped cash to see them smile, you are an angel on Earth,” she said. Her kids were visibly thrilled as they walked up to the register with their new toys.

Now, the mom wants to find the man who gave her the money so she can thank him properly.

Surely, having a stranger walk up to you and hand you money that you know you didn’t actually drop is an overwhelming experience. Cait did catch a glimpse of the man on camera, though. He looked to be in his 50s or 60s and was shopping with a woman around the same age, possibly his wife.

Cait provided more details in her caption. “I would love to make this go viral and find this sweet man who didn’t have to but did to see my kids smile,” she said. “This was Goodwill in the League City/Dickinson area of Texas. Your kindness was everything to us as a mom who doesn’t get to do these things as often as she would like.”

With over 158,000 views, the video has hopefully gained enough traction so that Cait can find the kind stranger who went out of his way to offer some help to a struggling mom who just wanted to make her kids happy.

This man’s actions seem to be part of a growing charitable trend.

Although not everyone has experienced this specific situation, charitable acts of kindness do seem to be on the rise. According to the Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index 2022, approximately three billion people helped someone they didn’t know in 2021, and monetary donations to charity increased by 200 million people.

In case anyone wondered whether these statistics are actually accurate, plenty of people commented on Cait’s post with their own experiences to confirm that the world does seem to be a more giving place now. For example, one fellow mom recalled a time that an elderly man gave her money in Walmart to buy her kids Happy Meals because they reminded him of his own grandchildren. She invited him to share the meal with them, and they shared a beautiful moment of connection.

The world can be a dark and dreary place, but we must always remember that there are people like the “sweet man” Cait met who are willing to go out of their way to help others, even when it puts them at a disadvantage themselves. Perhaps the world is a much better place than we give it credit for.

