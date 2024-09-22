Mom Criticized For Letting Her 3-Year-Old Son Wear A Pink 'Cocomelon' Backpack

A mom recently shared a video of herself packing her 3-year-old son’s pink Cocomelon-themed backpack for his first day of preschool, highlighting the ludicrousness of her family criticizing her for getting her son a pink backpack.

The mom stated her son picked out the bookbag himself and she wasn’t going to deny him over a color.

The mom, who goes by Baeyoncaa on TikTok, posted a video revealing the colorful "Cocomelon" bag her son chose as she packed it with snacks for his first day of preschool.

“My family was like mad because he has a pink backpack,” she said with confusion as she held up the bag. “He’s three years old. Really?”

Baeyoncaa explained her son was excited because his favorite "Cocomelon" character was on the bag, and it would be irrational to turn him down simply because it was pink.

Kids shouldn’t be separated by gender-associated colors; they should be free to like what they like.

Toddlers aren't and shouldn't be aware of how their choices are perceived by other adults as “tomboy” or “girly.” Rather, they're simply drawn to whatever piques their interest, regardless of gender stereotypes, and this should be the norm.

The mom argued that there are far worse things to be afraid of than a boy liking the color pink.

Baeyoncaa posted another video in response to an individual’s particularly skewed view. The individual commented, “Unconsciously making your son sissys at the ripe age of 3. Now, when he’s 10 and [wants] a wig, then what? It’s not that hard to explain to your child what’s for their gender.”

“You guys are stuck in the 1950s,” Baeyoncaa responded. “If a pink backpack can turn my son gay, maybe he was already gay. I’m more worried about my son being a boyfriend pimp, a sex trafficker, a molester … a terrible husband. I don’t care about him having a pink backpack.”

The mom addressed the commenter’s lack of education and credibility in assuming a pink backpack makes a toddler gay.

In fact, whether or not a parent chooses to implement gender roles doesn’t influence their child’s unique gender identity or sexuality at all.

Forcing your child to conform to something they’re not because of your own gender-biased fears will more than likely lead to your child growing up with a lack of self-worth and confidence, however.

At the end of the day, colors are nothing more than a visual representation of the electromagnetic spectrum — which has nothing to do with gender.

TikTokers emphasized the flawed perception of some parents when it comes to colors and gender.

Many individuals admired Baeyoncaa’s efforts in allowing her son to be himself without judging him. Some people shed light on their own experiences, arguing that colors have nothing to do with a child’s sexuality or identity and that it’s pivotal to allow them the freedom to express themselves.

“My brother had pink everything when he was little, lol. He just liked the color. Now he has a wife and two kids,” one man commented on Baeyoncaa’s TikTok. “And I'm the one with a boyfriend, lol. Blue is my fav color. [I don’t know] where people are going with this truly.”

“My son loved pink and purple and the show "Gabby’s Dollhouse" when he was 3-4. I just let him express himself,” another parent commented. “Now he is 8, loves Fortnite, and his favorite colors are blue and green. They go through phases.”

It feels genuinely unproductive for parents to continue forcing their narrow, gender-biased views onto their kids in 2024, especially when factors as innocent as colors and toys have little to do with their sexuality. This behavior will only inhibit our younger generations’ self-expression and negatively impact their mental and emotional well-being.

Parents shouldn’t prevent boys and girls from expressing themselves and discovering their interests due to outdated gender expectations. Rather, they should be much more focused on raising their kids to be respectful, caring, and creative.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.