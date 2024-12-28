Mom Confronts A Dad Yelling At His Daughter For Not Being Able To Read While Out At A Restaurant

If you're a parent, then it's likely that at some point or another, you have gotten frustrated with your child for doing something or even not being able to do something. However, it's important to keep a level head as a parent, something that one dad, a woman on TikTok, felt needed a reminder of.

A mom found herself in a tough position when witnessing a rather disturbing scene at a restaurant — a man yelling at his young daughter for not being able to read. Instead of simply turning a blind eye, she decided to stand up for the girl.

Advertisement

A mom confronted a dad yelling at his daughter for not being able to read while out at a restaurant.

Mother and nurse Jen Hamilton was out for a pizza dinner with her family when her husband pointed out a father who was yelling at his daughter.

The man was attempting to teach the 5-year-old to read but seemed to have no patience and no regard for her feelings.

"I have never heard someone speak to their child like this man was speaking to his child," she said.

Advertisement

Seeing the little girl get upset caused the mom to step in on her behalf.

The daughter was in tears, asking her father, 'What did I do, Daddy? What did I do?' as she struggled to read out the words on the menu.

According to Hamilton, the dad didn't seem to care for the distress he was causing his own child as he yelled at her after another failed attempt to get her to read. He allegedly said, "You're not even trying; you're just going to grow up to be a dummy."

That was the breaking point for Hamilton. She marched over to the father and knelt down before speaking to him.

Advertisement

"I understand you want her to learn to read, but in these moments, she's only going to remember how you made her feel," she said to him.

While she expected some sort of harsh reaction from the man, he simply replied, "I know." He admitted that he's been called out for his behavior before and has been trying to work on it.

He said that he just gets so frustrated, but Hamilton let him know that in situations where you feel like you're just going to be mean, it's better to say nothing.

Hamilton walked away with fear for the little girl, hoping she didn't make the situation worse.

"I just hope that one day she doesn't find comfort and solace in that kind of language because she doesn't deserve to feel that way," Hamilton concluded. "I want her to know that it's not okay for somebody to talk to her like that."

Advertisement

Commenters applauded the mom for standing up for the little girl.

"She will remember you, even if he doesn't change," one commenter said.

"You gave her hope that she can one day stand up to that man," another said. "I've been that baby, all I ever wanted was someone to say something."

This woman did the right thing by confronting the dad for his terrible behavior. If he felt comfortable acting this way with his daughter in public, who knows what he's like when they're alone together?

This man himself said this wasn't the first time others had tried to hold him accountable. He knew his behavior was wrong, but he continued to do so anyway.

Advertisement

It's hard to get involved, but this mom did the right thing for the little girl.

While it may be scary, it's important to act as Hamilton did and not just be a bystander.

She made sure that she didn't stand idly by as his poor daughter was treated harshly. She did her part to stick up for her, and this girl will remember her for that.

According to the American Psychological Association, you can combat being a passive bystander with these 5 steps:

Advertisement

Notice a discriminatory/emergency situation and interpret it. Evaluate the incident’s problematic nature and decide if it requires intervention. Assume responsibility for intervening. Know and decide how to approach the situation. Choose to take action.

It's better to stand up for someone while feeling scared than to not do anything and regret it later.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.