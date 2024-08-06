Idaho Mom Is Banned From Entering The 'Restricted Section' Of The Library Because She Has A Baby With Her

As more books are banned in public schools and libraries, it’s not surprising that people who support these measures are pushing for even more extreme restrictions on books.

One family experienced that firsthand when they went to their local public library in Idaho.

A mom shared her experience of not being allowed into the adult section of the library because she had her baby with her.

Mom and TikTok creator Carly J. Dot recalled what happened to her and her two daughters when they tried to go to the library recently.

Dot gestured toward her older daughter, who was sitting next to her, and said, ‘Scarlett asked for help to find ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ because she just finished ‘The Hobbit.’ So, we go upstairs to go look for the book, and we are stopped by a big, giant sign that says, ‘Stop.’”

Dot obviously thought it was strange to see a stop sign in the middle of a library, so she looked closer.

“[The] sign says if you are under 18, you’re not allowed up there unless you have an unrestricted library card or your parent, that is over 18, signs an affidavit for you,” Dot explained.

She didn’t think this would be a problem since both she and her daughter had library cards.

“So, I hand over the cards,” she said. “I show my ID too because I have to prove that I’m over 18, and I thought we’re good to go into the library,” she said. “But no. Why don’t they let me? Because I’m holding a baby.”

The librarian then asked if Dot’s one-year-old, Daphne, had a library card. Dot said she was as kind as possible because the librarians were “so nice and patient.”

“I felt like the librarians are sick of it,” she said. “They feel so bad, like, turning kids away from going into the library.”

Dot said that Scarlett did finally get her book with the help of the librarian, while she and Daphne stood on “the edge” of the room waiting.

“Anyways,” Dot continued, “it was this whole thing and mostly my heart broke because, what about these kids that aren’t coming in with parents?”

Idaho did pass a law concerning what materials libraries can have on hand.

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill which was signed into law by the state’s governor, Brad Little, that placed restrictions on libraries.

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, “House Bill 710 lets children or their parents file a legal claim against a public or school library if they obtain materials deemed harmful to minors.”

The Idaho Capital Sun continued on to say, “That’s if libraries don’t move materials within 60 days of receiving a request to relocate the material ‘to a section designated for adults only.’ Children or parents could receive $250 in statutory damages, along with actual damages and other relief, such as injunctive relief, under the law.”

Dot also made a follow-up video in which she described this process.

“Even sadder, some of the smaller community libraries have been closed since July 1 because they just don’t have the funding to restructure a library like this or the funding to get sued every time someone gets offended,” Dot said.

She stated very clearly that she knew her problem was not really that big — all she needed to do was get her baby a library card. But for others, it could be tough.

“The problem is, what about our marginalized groups?” she asked. “What about these smaller communities? What about these kids who don’t get to come in with their parents? What about grandparents taking their grandchildren, and they’re not their legal guardian? What about teenagers that are looking for answers about eating disorders, about abuse?”

Dot had a very fair point. Making free materials meant for education and enjoyment harder to access for children surely cannot be the answer.

