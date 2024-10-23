Mom Of 14-Year-Old Asks Advice On Allowing The Young Girl To Sell Pictures Of Her Feet To Make Extra Money

What would you think if your teenage daughter asked to sell pictures of her feet to strangers online? Most parents, obviously, would not be supportive. This is an incredibly inappropriate first job for any teenager to consider.

Yet one mom online had a slightly different reaction. While she refused her daughter's request to do so, she questioned if she could make money selling pictures of her own feet.

The mom refused to let her daughter sell pictures of her feet but wondered whether it could be a reliable side hustle for herself.

The mom took to Mumsnet, a U.K. parenting blog, to discuss her newfound curiosity about the unconventional income stream.

“My [daughter] has been going on and on for weeks about selling pics of her feet on some sort of app. She had seen it on TikTok,” the mom wrote. “Of course, I have said absolutely no way, she’s only 14.”

Coincidentally, while listening to the radio, the mom learned of a man who “ditched his shoes” and opted for a barefoot look everywhere he goes. The man sells pictures of his feet on the side, making around $1,300 a month.

Learning just how profitable this seemingly odd profession is, the mom couldn’t help but feel curious about exploring this side hustle for herself.

“I must admit that my ears pricked up a little when he said that and now I’m staring at my gnarly old trotters and seeing them in a whole new light,” she wrote.

As it turns out, the high demand for this popular fetish can offer anyone — above the age of 18 — the chance to expand their income. All they need is their feet and a camera.

The mom asked for advice on how legit and safe this profession is.

"Has anyone heard of this, can you really make good (safe) money this way?" the mom asked. “In the light of the economic climate and fuel bills financially crushing us, I may seriously need to sign up for this app (I am slightly serious here!)."

Let’s be real; she makes a fair point. While it’s not exactly ideal or realistic to quit your job and become a foot model, some say the market seems to be a game-changer for financial success, but with conditions.

“You have to have very nice, pretty feet,” someone commented on the mom’s post. “I know someone who’s an influencer who has such nice feet and always has a fresh set of shellac. She makes 10K a month ... but obviously, she already had a huge following. Regular people with just OK feet probably won’t make more than £50 a month (and that’s once you’re established!)”

“I’m not sure that’s true!” another user replied to the comment. “I have a friend who sells pictures of her feet that have bunions and hard skin… there are some very specific kinks out there! She makes 4K a month on average.”

“It's a lot of emotional effort/work, you don't just upload a pic and you get [money]," a third commenter pointed out. "You will have to constantly be promoting yourself and flirting and entertaining fetishist men."

You must know both the benefits and risks associated with selling foot content.

Some people spend years studying for a degree and climbing up the ladder of success in their chosen industries; others sell feet pictures online, and some do both.

The spectrum of profit from the foot content market varies widely, with some reportedly making thousands of dollars a month and others barely exceeding a few hundred.

From its low startup costs and low effort to its flexibility, high demand, and convenience, many online are wondering about the possibility of selling content themselves, like this mom.

However, they should educate themselves about every aspect involved in the process.

The idea of snapping a photo of your feet may seem harmless, but it’s important to be mindful of scammers, protect your privacy, and understand what buyers might use your content for. It may seem like a relatively easy money-making method, but it can take time to get established, and it's important to know your boundaries.

As for the mom in the post, she may want to have an open conversation about the risks and dangers of selling content to strangers with her teen daughter, as minors often do not realize the impact this can have on their development.

