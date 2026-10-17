Small-Minded People With Zero Empathy Often Judge Others For 6 Seemingly Minor Things

People who are judgmental often act this way due to their own insecurities and projections, or as a result of comparing themselves to others.

It's not a positive thing. But when someone is both judgmental and completely lacks empathy, their cruelty can affect the lives of others in detrimental ways.

Things small-minded people who lack empathy judge others for doing

1. Dressing to express themselves

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Cruel people who have zero empathy attack others for small things like their hair or the clothes they wear. They judge others no matter how they look, but especially if their style isn't the same as theirs.

To them, no attire is acceptable because there's something wrong with everyone they come across. Perhaps they feel jealous that someone looks good in a certain shirt or they can't understand that clothing can reflect your personality. They simply see a person's sweatpants and judge them for being lazy.

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2. Not conforming to the standard

Standing out has always been a topic for debate. Society says people should follow certain rules, and if someone does stand out, they're expected to be exceptional and unique.

But for deeply judgmental people who have no compassion for others, they look down on anyone who goes against the grain. It's honestly laughable.

Maybe they refuse to engage in small talk or stay home at night instead of partying. Whatever choices or behaviors someone makes, they judge them for not conforming and label them as disrespectful.

3. Needing help for small things

We all need help from time to time. And despite it enabling kindness and encouraging positive social connections, small-minded people judge those who ask for help.

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When someone is in need, an overly judgmental person will see that they're struggling. But instead of helping, they're condescending and rude. They don't think about how everybody has a different way of learning and won't be on the same wavelength, but to a judgmental person, it's a flaw.

4. An untidy home

Because they're looking for a reason to be critical and jugmental, unempathetic people often look for clues when they enter someone's home. They'll notice the dirty laundry on the floor or a full garbage can, but they won't ever offer to help clean up.

And even if a home is incredibly clean and neat, they will still find something wrong. They see even a speck of dirt as indicative of laziness. At the same time, to them, a clean home screams control freak. Clean or dirty, big or small, a home will never be welcoming to a judgmental person.

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5. Unconventional hobbies

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Just as a judgmental person lacking empathy will criticize someone's style, they'll also judge their hobbies, especially if they aren't their version of normal.

For example, if someone has a big Lego collection with sets on display, they'll see it as a waste of money rather than an impressive accomplishment. Their small minds operate on criticism, and whatever doesn't align with their own interests is not worth their time.

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6. Taking too long to respond

High judgment and no empathy is the perfect combination for a huge sense of self-entitlement. When someone is self-entitled, they believe they deserve special treatment and expect others to cater to them.

Entitled people want everything to go their way, including phone calls and texting. If they send a text to someone, they expect them to answer right away. They can't think outside of their own needs, so if that person takes even a moment too long to respond, they think of them as lazy or rude.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.