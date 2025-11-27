Millionaire CEO Asks Every Job Applicant These 5 Questions & Explains What He Expects From Each Answer

In a TikTok video, Matteo Franceschetti, the CEO of Eight Sleep, a smart mattress and sleep fitness technology company valued at $550 million, shared that for all his interviews, he used the same "playbook" to "identify red flags faster."

Franceschetti explained in an interview on the podcast "The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital" with Harry Stebbings that he would examine all the previous jobs an applicant has had before, and ask them five specific questions pertaining to them.

Here are the 5 questions Franceschetti says he asks every job applicant:

1. 'How did you find the job and what did they hire you for?'

"That helps you because, in how you find the job, if they had five or six jobs, you want to see if they were recommended by anyone or the previous managers. That is a great sign, right? If it never happens, it's not a red flag, but it's not a positive sign," Franceschetti said.

It may also reflect how involved someone is in the industry. If they've worked for a reputable person or company or held a prestigious position, they may have good connections or strong knowledge, making them a valuable asset.

2. 'What is your second biggest achievement?'

For the second question, Franceschetti explained that he always asked applicants about their "second biggest achievement" or contribution that they made during their last job. Whether it was improving the numbers and statistics of a company or advancing the mission statement, Franceschetti pointed out that his interest was in personal achievements, not achievements made as a team.

Specifically, he's trying to figure out what skills and knowledge an employee can bring to his company on his own. Most people can find some way to contribute to a team or play nice with others, but what matters most is what an employee can achieve on their own.

3. 'What has been your lowest point?'

"This is another great one because a lot of people, they start complaining and you see what they complain about," he continued. The blame often shifts to co-workers or previous managers, and few are willing to take accountability for their mistakes.

Talkspirit.com, an online collaboration platform, shares, "Workplace accountability involves holding each person accountable for their actions. It leads to higher commitment and morale among workers, which boosts productivity."

4. 'Who was your last manager and what are they going to say about you in the next reference check?'

Franceschetti also claimed that, when asked about their lowest point, applicants would often rant about their last manager withholding tasks or not giving them the freedom to operate, but when he asked who their last manager was and what they'd say in the next reference check, many applicants would change their tune.

"You immediately see certain people becoming rigid," he said. They don't want to lie because they know that a hiring manager will follow through on reference checks. It's a way of gathering some honesty about their reputation and how others might perceive them.

5. 'Why did you leave?'

For the last question, Franceschetti said he asked applicants why they left their last job, which he claimed was a "soft way" to know if they were either pushed out or if something else happened. "When you start doing five, six jobs, you start seeing patterns," he pointed out.

However, for employees, one might not be better than the other. According to Monster Jobs, "The answer depends on whether your reputation or your finances are your greatest concern. Theoretically, it’s better if you resign because it shows that the decision was yours and not your company's. However, if you leave voluntarily, you may not be entitled to the type of unemployment compensation you could receive if you were fired or laid off."

People were quick to offer their opinions on the CEO's interview questions.

"This is called Topgrading and it works. The most important part is asking the SAME questions about each job. It’s the pattern that matters!" one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "This is a great way to interview. Most people can do a job or learn, but if they bring toxicity to the team, they’re doing a disservice." A third user chimed in, "Best way to interview someone is to let them guide you through a problem they would encounter if they had the job. It's authentic and shows expertise."

Job hunting can often feel like a vast abyss, and by throwing your resume out there, you hope at least one company will catch it and find an interest in you. This often translates to a lot of interviews, and most of the time, they can feel overwhelming.

Becca Carnahan, the founder of Next Chapter Careers, told Vox that many companies may use multiple interviews and diverse questions as a way to make the hiring process fair and to find the best applicant to join their team. "It can reduce bias in the hiring process when you’re actually looking at a candidate’s abilities rather than their past accomplishments," Carnahan told the publication.

In the evolving world of job interviews, most job seekers and applicants only really want one thing: Employers and hiring managers use a balanced and fair hiring process to evaluate not only their skills but also if they will be a cultural fit for any workplace environment.

