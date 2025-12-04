Millennial Accuses Gen X Of Being The ‘Double It & Give It To The Next’ Generation — ‘There’s Been A Skip In Responsibilities’

Many younger generations, including Gen Z and millennials, have learned to handle certain things on their own. While their independence has become what they're known for, it doesn't mean the faults of society today can't be traced back to older generations. In particular, it seems the spotlight is shining on Gen X, at least for one millennial woman.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and millennial named KT claimed that Gen X is the cohort that may have failed to pass the baton along to their younger counterparts, and this past Thanksgiving was a perfect example for KT of exactly that.

Advertisement

A millennial accused Gen X of being the 'double it and give it to the next' generation.

"You know, also while we on the subject of Thanksgiving, let's talk," KT began in her video. "I've been feeling it. I've been seeing things go around. Do y'all feel like there's been a skip in responsibilities?"

She explained that our grandparents used to be the ones who would host things at their homes for the rest of the family, but the same can't be said for our parents' generation. Instead of passing down those traditions from generation to generation, it seemed to have stopped with Gen X. KT admitted there was a "drop in the baton" when it came to Gen X actually cherishing those traditions and making sure millennials and Gen Z knew about them too.

Advertisement

"Like passing on the torch on who's gonna host," she continued. "Are we losing recipes? I just feel like there was like a gap, and I feel like a lot of millennials are trying to pick up where this break has been."

Millennials and even Gen Z were left wondering who would hand them their traditions and legacy.

O. Kalacheva | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It's no secret that both millennials and Gen Z are trying their hardest to figure out adulthood and hold onto traditions they were never introduced to, especially millennials. A lot of millennials chimed in on KT's video comments, insisting they didn't really grow up in the same close-knit family culture their grandparents described.

Of course, none of that was malicious on Gen X's part. They were battling their own obstacles. "Unlike the millennials, Generation X members saw and learned from the Depression and World War generation, and also were influenced by the baby boomers when the latter were young and hip," described psychiatrist Nassir Ghaemi. "Generation X was pegged correctly: We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet. But perhaps we have another advantage: We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors."

There's no reason to make this about generational blame, but rather to help notice the gaps. While young generations are more than capable, it doesn't mean that they're above guidance from older generations as well. Sometimes, however, if you want something, you have to show some initiative and simply ask.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.